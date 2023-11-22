Selah Thompson, an 11-year-old from Atlanta, represented herself and the city well when she competed in the show “Innovators of Awesome,” hosted by KiwiCo.

The show launched last month and its grand finale aired early this month. It saw three kids competing in a series of challenges and engineering KiwiCo projects towards a $25,000 scholarship prize and naming a KiwiCo crate. KiwiCo specializes in educational toy crates for children that are aimed at building cognitive skills.

Thompson recalls her feelings before the contest started.

“I was really excited and a little nervous. I call this nervouscitement,” Thompson said. Even at that age, she knew she loved to build. This love came in part from her late uncle, who was an engineer.

“I think her Uncle Jamal is extremely proud of Selah. I always used to tell him how much she reminded me of him as a child. Super curious, always tinkering with something and asking all the questions. I think he would wrap her in a big hug and tell her she is the definition of awesome,” said Khalil Thomposn, Selah’s father.

Selah says some of her favorite challenges included the whale sweeper — which she won — and the escape room, something she had never done before.

Khalil Thompson spoke about how Selah looked right at home working through challenges and how great it was to see her having fun around kids who had similar interests to her. He recognizes how crucial these early years can be for child development.

“It’s the most important part of parenting. It’s easy to try to push kids to do what you want them to do, but it’s much more fulfilling to observe your kids, pick up on what they have a passion for, and then water that seed of interest,” Khalil Thompson said. “The sense of accomplishment of completing something that’s their own lays a foundation for the belief that they can accomplish anything.”

Selah preparing one of her designs to be built. (Photo from KiwiCo’s Innovators of Awesome).

Though Selah didn’t come out on top, she isn’t leaving empty-handed. Her school received 50 KiwiCo crates so other kids could have fun challenging themselves.

“It was super cool to hand them out to everyone with one of my best friends,” Thompson said.

Although Selah didn’t win Innovators of Awesome, that doesn’t look to be stopping her from building in the future. In fact, she has wise words for anyone who loves to build like her but faces setbacks.

“Just keep trying; that’s the most important thing. Don’t give up, and just keep trying.”

The full show can be found on KiwiCo’s website.