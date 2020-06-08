A familiar face returns

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

As these things go, the changing of the name Marthasville to Atlanta went about as smooth as could be expected. There was one slight hitch, some, who were no doubt devotees of ancient literature, assumed that there had been a typographical error in the spelling of the town’s new name and that actually “Atlanta” should be spelled “Atalanta.” The presumption being that the town had been named after a character in Greek Mythology known for her foot races and fondness for golden apples. But, according to those who were there at the time, Greek Mythology had nothing to do with the renaming of Marthasville. Despite the small confusion related to what to call the town, there was no confusion about the fact that Atlanta was poised for growth, as evidenced by the number of newcomers coming into the region. Adding emphasis to that evidence was the return to Atlanta of an old familiar face thought long-gone. It’s a second-chance tale on this week’s Stories of Atlanta.