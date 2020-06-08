LOADING

Stories of Atlanta

A familiar face returns

Lance Russell
Lance Russell June 8, 2020 3:23 pm
As these things go, the changing of the name Marthasville to Atlanta went about as smooth as could be expected. There was one slight hitch, some, who were no doubt devotees of ancient literature, assumed that there had been a typographical error in the spelling of the town’s new name and that actually “Atlanta” should be spelled “Atalanta.” The presumption being that the town had been named after a character in Greek Mythology known for her foot races and fondness for golden apples. But, according to those who were there at the time, Greek Mythology had nothing to do with the renaming of Marthasville. Despite the small confusion related to what to call the town, there was no confusion about the fact that Atlanta was poised for growth, as evidenced by the number of newcomers coming into the region. Adding emphasis to that evidence was the return to Atlanta of an old familiar face thought long-gone. It’s a second-chance tale on this week’s Stories of Atlanta.

Lance Russell is an Atlanta-based filmmaker and media communicator who, for over three decades, has been entrusted by clients to tell their stories. A seasoned producer with an innate ability to cut to the heart of the matter, Lance’s instincts are tailor-made for today’s “media bite” culture. Brief, poignant and always entertaining, Lance’s current passion is bringing Atlanta’s colorful and inspiring past to life with his “rest of the story” style video series, Stories of Atlanta. “History’s best communicators,” says Lance, “have always been storytellers. It’s in our DNA. ‘Once upon a time’ is how we got to where we are now.”

