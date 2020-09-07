A new way to dine

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

When the Hyatt Regency on Peachtree Street opened as the Regency Hyatt House in 1967, it immediately became one of Atlanta’s biggest tourist attractions. It was, in fact, completely unique in the history of modern hotels and people came from near and far to experience architect John Portman’s newest creation. Part of that experience involved a memorable elevator ride to the Polaris Lounge, the Hyatt’s revolving, rooftop bar and restaurant. And while most would agree that the Polaris was the highlight of their Hyatt experience, for those who daily worked in the glass walled restaurant that floated above the city, the experience was less like joy and more like terror. We talk about it in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.