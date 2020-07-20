A tragic end

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

As we have so often observed, there is a reason for everything…you just have to know the story. That is not true, at least, when it comes to Martin and Susan DeFoor. You may recognize the name, the DeFoors gave rise to one of Atlanta’s many streets named after ferry proprietors. Unfortunately, Atlanta history remembers the Martin and Susan DeFoor for a much darker reason and, in this case, knowing the story won’t be satisfying, as you’ll see in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.