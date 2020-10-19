LOADING

Type to search

Thought Leadership Law & Public Policy

A View From the States: Dentons 50 State Network review of the political landscape

Dentons
Dentons October 19, 2020 2:46 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By By  and , Dentons

Dentons’ Public Policy group has provided a synopsis of the political landscape for each state prepared by members of our Dentons 50 network — experts from all 50 state capitols with a pulse on federal, state and local races in their respective states. We also highlight the states with governors races, attorneys general races and the 22 state chambers considered “battle grounds” with their current majorities.

Click here to view report (PDF) 

 

This is sponsored content.
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Corporate Sponsors


Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020