ATC Cares!

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Atlanta Technical College

Atlanta Technical College’s Senior Leadership Team, led by Dr. Victoria Seals, presented staff and faculty with ATC Care Packages on Friday, September 25, 2020. In addition to the drive-through celebration, ATC collected donations from faculty and staff to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Faculty and staff drove through designated lanes to pick up their care packages and drop off donations, with many expressing a shared sentiment of gratitude and missing being on-campus with students and colleagues.

ATC’s neighboring college, Atlanta Metropolitan State College, headed by President Georj Lewis, joined the celebration by presenting a large donation for the Atlanta Community Food Bank, showcasing both colleges’ dedication to serving the Metro Atlanta community that they call home. The total effort delivered nine (9) barrels to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, enough for 1500 meals! Dr. Seals thanked the faculty and staff by quoting Mrs. Coretta Scott King, saying, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members”.