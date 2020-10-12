Atlanta and Columbus, Ohio Regional Commissions to Hold Sustainability Summit

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Kate Sweeney

The Atlanta and Columbus, Ohio regions are nearly 600 miles apart, one in the Southeast, the other in the Midwest. But they have much in common.

They each boast fast-growing populations and robust economies. They’re also state capitals and home to large universities. And they face similar challenges when it comes to managing growth in an environmentally sustainable way.

On October 15 and 16, the Atlanta Regional Commission will join with the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) to host an environmental conference that brings together more than 500 community leaders to explore and share ideas and best practices for resiliency.

We sat down with the executive directors of both organizations — William Murdock of MORPC and Doug Hooker of ARC — to discuss how the 2020 Summit on Sustainability came to be. Read on.

This is sponsored content.