LOADING

Type to search

Thought Leadership Region Matters

Atlanta and Columbus, Ohio Regional Commissions to Hold Sustainability Summit

Atlanta Region Matters
Atlanta Region Matters October 12, 2020 3:24 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By Kate Sweeney

The Atlanta and Columbus, Ohio regions are nearly 600 miles apart, one in the Southeast, the other in the Midwest. But they have much in common.

They each boast fast-growing populations and robust economies. They’re also state capitals and home to large universities. And they face similar challenges when it comes to managing growth in an environmentally sustainable way.

On October 15 and 16, the Atlanta Regional Commission will join with the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) to host an environmental conference that brings together more than 500 community leaders to explore and share ideas and best practices for resiliency.

We sat down with the executive directors of both organizations — William Murdock of MORPC and Doug Hooker of ARC — to discuss how the 2020 Summit on Sustainability came to be. Read on.

 

This is sponsored content.
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Corporate Sponsors


Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020