LOADING

Type to search

Latest Reports
Tags: , ,

Atlanta Housing to rename high-rise for late commissioner James Allen

Sean Keenan
Sean Keenan July 30, 2020 3:13 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By Sean Keenan

The late Atlanta Housing (AH) commissioner James Allen, Jr., who passed away last month at 89, is set to be immortalized with the renaming of the agency-run high-rise where he used to live.

At Wednesday’s AH board of commissioners meeting, officials passed a resolution that rechristens the Hightower Manor Highrise, a residential tower on Atlanta’s Westside, with Allen’s name.

The U.S. Army veteran, who fought in the Korean War, served as an employee of the public housing agency for nearly 30 years and as a board member for about a decade.

Allen also acted as the vice president of the Hightower Manor’s resident council and is believed to be the only person in AH history to be a staffer, resident and board member of the agency.

Wednesday’s move means AH officials are sending paperwork to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to get the final green light for the renaming, which was originally authorized by board members about three years ago.

In addition to the property’s name change, AH’s Atlanta Community Scholars Award, a scholarship program that helps agency-assisted individuals, is to be dubbed the James Allen, Jr. Community Scholars Award.

(Header image, via Atlanta Housing: AH commissioner James Allen speaks during an agency event.)

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Housing pros discuss rare silver linings of COVID-19 pandemic
Sean Keenan July 24, 2020 4:08 pm
$900,000 gift paves way for affordable housing in Atlanta’s minority neighborhoods
Sean Keenan July 22, 2020 2:42 pm
The Jackson Street Bridge at night by Kemet Alston
Fund to develop up to 1,500 affordable housing units now holds $5 million
Sean Keenan July 21, 2020 3:33 pm
Open Doors, map
More apartments sought by program that matches renters with landlords of affordable units
David Pendered July 12, 2020 10:43 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Housing pros discuss rare silver linings of COVID-19 pandemic
$900,000 gift paves way for affordable housing in Atlanta’s minority neighborhoods
The Jackson Street Bridge at night by Kemet Alston
Fund to develop up to 1,500 affordable housing units now holds $5 million
Open Doors, map
More apartments sought by program that matches renters with landlords of affordable units
[av_blog blog_type='posts' categories='2484' link='category' blog_style='single-big' columns='1' contents='excerpt' content_length='excerpt' preview_mode='auto' image_size='portfolio' items='1' offset='0' paginate='no']

Partners & Sponsors

abc-170x120wabe-170x120everywhere-170x120

everywhere-170x120

Copyright SaportaReport 2020