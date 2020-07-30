Atlanta Housing to rename high-rise for late commissioner James Allen

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Sean Keenan

The late Atlanta Housing (AH) commissioner James Allen, Jr., who passed away last month at 89, is set to be immortalized with the renaming of the agency-run high-rise where he used to live.

At Wednesday’s AH board of commissioners meeting, officials passed a resolution that rechristens the Hightower Manor Highrise, a residential tower on Atlanta’s Westside, with Allen’s name.

The U.S. Army veteran, who fought in the Korean War, served as an employee of the public housing agency for nearly 30 years and as a board member for about a decade.

Allen also acted as the vice president of the Hightower Manor’s resident council and is believed to be the only person in AH history to be a staffer, resident and board member of the agency.

Wednesday’s move means AH officials are sending paperwork to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to get the final green light for the renaming, which was originally authorized by board members about three years ago.

In addition to the property’s name change, AH’s Atlanta Community Scholars Award, a scholarship program that helps agency-assisted individuals, is to be dubbed the James Allen, Jr. Community Scholars Award.

(Header image, via Atlanta Housing: AH commissioner James Allen speaks during an agency event.)