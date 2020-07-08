Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says mandate face mask mandate is coming

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. File/Credit: Maggie Lee

By Maggie Lee

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a Wednesday MSNBC interview that she has asked the governor about mandating face masks in the city and that “Atlanta is going to do it today.”

Bottoms said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on our cities, specifically Black and brown communities with the higher death rates, and we will never be able to reopen our schools and our economy, if we don’t take some responsibility for what we can do as leaders to make sure that people aren’t exposed to this virus.”

Details of Atlanta’s mask mandate aren’t yet clear. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said an update is coming today.

Several Georgia cites have mandated mask-wearing.

East Point’s city council voted their own mandate this week. Masks will be mandatory starting July 9 for customers and staff in restaurants, shops, salons and other commercial establishments.

Fines of up to $75 for going maskless in East Point will start on July 13.

“As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to increase, we must take action to ensure that we are doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham in a press release. “We must follow the science, data and recommendations of medical experts and do all that we can to save lives and protect the health, welfare and safety of our community.”

Savannah’s mayor started the trend at the beginning of this month with an emergency order mandating masks within the city’s public spaces and commercial establishments.

Gov. Brian Kemp has not issued a statewide masking order. He recently undertook a short statewide tour to “strongly encourage” mask-wearing.

Documents:

Video of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ interview on Morning Joe