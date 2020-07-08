LOADING

Type to search

Latest Reports

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says mandate face mask mandate is coming

Maggie Lee
Maggie Lee July 8, 2020 10:32 am
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. File/Credit: Maria Saporta
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. File/Credit: Maggie Lee

By Maggie Lee

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a Wednesday MSNBC interview that she has asked the governor about mandating face masks in the city and that “Atlanta is going to do it today.”

Bottoms said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on our cities, specifically Black and brown communities with the higher death rates, and we will never be able to reopen our schools and our economy, if we don’t take some responsibility for what we can do as leaders to make sure that people aren’t exposed to this virus.”

Details of Atlanta’s mask mandate aren’t yet clear. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said an update is coming today.

Several Georgia cites have mandated mask-wearing.

East Point’s city council voted their own mandate this week. Masks will be mandatory starting July 9 for customers and staff in restaurants, shops, salons and other commercial establishments.

Fines of up to $75 for going maskless in East Point will start on July 13.

“As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to increase, we must take action to ensure that we are doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham in a press release. “We must follow the science, data and recommendations of medical experts and do all that we can to save lives and protect the health, welfare and safety of our community.”

Savannah’s mayor started the trend at the beginning of this month with an emergency order mandating masks within the city’s public spaces and commercial establishments.

Gov. Brian Kemp has not issued a statewide masking order. He recently undertook a short statewide tour to “strongly encourage” mask-wearing.

Documents:

Video of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ interview on Morning Joe

 

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Maggie Lee
Maggie Lee

Maggie Lee is a freelance reporter who's been covering Georgia and metro Atlanta government and politics since 2008.

    1
Previous Article

You Might also Like

The Transportation Affair
Lance Russell July 6, 2020 6:47 pm
Atlanta mayor, City Council endorse police “transformation.” Details and timeline yet to come.
Maggie Lee July 6, 2020 5:35 pm
Edgewood Avenue businesses grapple with car clubs, tightly packed parties
Sean Keenan July 1, 2020 3:57 pm
Chance or skill?
Lance Russell June 29, 2020 6:06 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

The Transportation Affair
Atlanta mayor, City Council endorse police “transformation.” Details and timeline yet to come.
Edgewood Avenue businesses grapple with car clubs, tightly packed parties
Chance or skill?

Corporate Sponsors


Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2019