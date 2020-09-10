Atlanta Technical College President Victoria Seals Named 2020 Southern Regional CEO By Association of Community College Trustees

By Atlanta Technical College

The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) recently named Atlanta Technical College (ATC) President Dr. Victoria Seals as the 2020 Southern Regional Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Seals was selected for the distinguished honor because of her proven leadership at ATC and her service within the greater Atlanta community. A virtual regional awards ceremony will take place during the 51st Annual ACCT Leadership Congress on October 7.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected for this prestigious award which represents more than a personal accolade, but essentially signifies the collaborative work and unmatched dedication of the entire ATC Family,” said Dr. Seals, who took the helm of ATC in December of 2016. “My hope is that this award shines an even brighter light on the remarkable, life-changing work taking place at ATC as we work around the clock to educate and prepare the next generation of leaders.”

Dr. Seals’ leadership and vision for ATC have propelled the college to greater heights in the metropolitan Atlanta region by forging new strategic partnership and expanding corporate engagement activities. In 2019, Dr. Seals successfully launched the Center for Workforce Innovation to increase student achievement and career readiness and to fill critical occupations in Atlanta’s workforce. The effort garnered a thriving public-private partnership among the college, City of Atlanta, and Atlanta Committee for Progress with the support from partners Delta Air Lines, The Home Depot, Sun Trust, Intercontinental Exchange, and Georgia Power.

Additionally, Dr. Seals has expanded business partnership opportunities through ATC’s Foundation, which provides emergency funding for students, academic scholarships, and special faculty awards. Ongoing support from Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Henry “Hank” Aaron, AGL Resources, and Designer Show Warehouse (DSW) has enabled the college’s nonprofit arm to help retain students who might have withdrawn due to unforeseen financial hardships.

Currently, Dr. Seals serves on City of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Commission for Workforce Development and as a Board member with the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The Spelman College graduate also is a Board member with Horizons Atlanta, the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, Work Source Atlanta, and Work Source Fulton. Dr. Seals is also a member of the ARC’s Regional Leadership Institute Class of 2019, Leadership Atlanta’s Class of 2018, Leadership Gwinnett’s Class of 2011, as well as the 2013 class of the Technical College System of Georgia’s Executive Leadership Academy.

According to many in senior leadership, Dr. Seals has worked tirelessly to develop a culture of inclusivity among the students, faculty, and staff member. “As a leader, Dr. Seals firmly believes that life is not about self, but instead service to others,” said ATC’s Dr. Joni Williams who nominated Dr. Seals for the ACCT honor. “In these unpredictable times, she has provided consistent leadership while demonstrating the importance of trust, transparency, and a commitment to lifelong learning and growth. I join the entire ATC Family in congratulating Dr. Seals for the well-deserved recognition.”

For more information on ACCT and the upcoming awards ceremony, visit ACCT.org. To learn more about ATC, visit AtlantaTech.edu.

ABOUT ATLANTA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Atlanta Technical College is a vibrant part of the Technical College System of Georgia and was named its College of the Year in 2012. Prior to that, the college was selected as America’s Best Community College by Washington Monthly magazine. Most recently, Atlanta Technical College has been ranked as one of the best in the nation for online courses and programs. In 2017, Atlanta Technical College celebrated 50 years of serving the City of Atlanta along with Fulton and Clayton Counties. For more information on Atlanta Technical College and its 150 programs, visit www.atlantatech.edu.

ABOUT DR. VICTORIA SEALS

Dr. Victoria Seals is the sixth president of Atlanta Technical College and came to the College after serving several years as Vice President of Academic Affairs. Named among the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “Who’s Who in Education” in May 2017, Dr. Seals serves as a board member with the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, Horizons Atlanta, Work Source Atlanta, and Work Source Fulton. In addition to Board service with the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, she also chaired the Chamber’s 2019 Economic Development Committee. Dr. Seals received a B. S. in mathematics from Spelman College. She continued her studies at the University of Georgia where she received an M.A. in mathematics, an Ed.S. in mathematics education, and an Ed.D. in educational leadership.