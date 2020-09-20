LOADING

Type to search

Latest Reports

Atlanta’s urban renewal, economic mobility programs to face more oversight

David Pendered
David Pendered September 20, 2020 8:50 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By David Pendered

The Atlanta City Council is poised to secure greater control over the city’s largest and most successful urban renewal program, in addition to the city’s sweeping programs that aim to promote economic mobility and equity for city residents.

Atlanta BeltLine

Clarity and transparency of the programs and use of funds by Invest Atlanta to induce development along the Atlanta BeltLine and other regions of the city are to be increased by a pending agreement between the city and its development arm, Invest Atlanta. Credit: Kelly Jordan

The Eastside TAD is one persistent friction point to be addressed by the deal. No longer will a mayor be able to arbitrarily propose the end of the Eastside TAD, or any of the city’s 10 tax allocation districts, and redirect its revenues to fund other programs. A new process calls for an outside consultant to review each TAD every three years. The consultant is to advise if a TAD’s goals have been substantially completed, and this report is to inform any decision by the mayor and council to close a TAD.

Economic mobility and equity is addressed through the inclusion of specific performance criteria as outlined by Invest Atlanta in its July 14 presentation to a city council committee. The report, One Atlanta: Economic Mobility, Recovery and Resiliency Plan, extends the One Atlanta vision statement established by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

New terms for the oversight of these two programs, redevelopment and economic mobility, are slated to be approved Monday. The agreement is between the city and the Atlanta Development Authority, the city’s development arm that does business under the name of Invest Atlanta.

Invest Atlanta administers publicly funded subsides that are used to promote urban renewal and jobs that pay living wages.

Eloisa Klementich Credit: Invest Atlanta

Eloisa Klementich. Credit: Invest Atlanta

Eloisa Klementich, Invest Atlanta’s president and CEO, said the agreement covers issues the council has raised in three separate measures dating back to 2018. As she presented the proposal Sept. 15 to the council’s Community Development/Human Services Committee, Klementich said the document contains the following provisions, which include a reporting schedule specified in three pages at the end of the agreement:

  • Invest Atlanta is to submit a total of 35 reports a year; 10 are new reports;
  • Of the 35 reports, 21 deal with economic development and eight are new; the remaining 14 reports deal with economic mobility and two are new;
  • The 35 reports are to be delivered on a published schedule to recipients including the city clerk; city CFO and the council’s Finance/Executive Committee; Planning Department; chief housing officer; the council’s Community Development/Human Services Committtee; Grants Management; some are to be posted on the Invest Atlanta website;
  • Every TAD expenditure of $100,000 or more must be approved by the Invest Atlanta board;
  • Terms of the agreement between the city and Invest Atlanta are reduced from 10 years to five years, compared to previous agreements;
  • An economic mobility strategy is included;
  • A disparity study conducted in 2019 is included;
  • A salary survey is included, “to ensure the city and Invest Atlanta are in line with industry standards.”
Matt Westmoreland

Matt Westmoreland

The effort to reach this agreement has been underway, “in earnest,” for the past 14 months to 15 months, according to Atlanta City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland, who chairs the council’s Community Development and Human Services Committee. Westmoreland serves on Invest Atlanta’s board through his position as chair of CDHS.

“I’m very proud and excited,” by the prospects of the new agreement, Westmoreland said before the committee voted unanimously to endorse the proposed agreement and send it for a council vote.

The TAD is one program specifically targeted for greater accountability. It works by shearing all property taxes off new developments within specific a geographic boundary, and spending that money within the boundary on public infrastructure including roads and sidewalks.

Atlanta’s TAD program is one of the nation’s larger issuers of bonds for this type of redevelopment, a study found. Eighteen percent of the city’s tax base is contained in a TAD, a figure that has grown from 10 percent as TAD funding has attracted development, the study showed. The tax revenues on these developments are at issue as the city, Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County look for revenues to pay for their programs; the most common target for Atlanta mayors, including Keisha Lance Bottoms and Kasim Reed, has been the Eastside TAD, which covers the eastern area of Downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta’s TADs have funded $518 million in debt sold through 2015 to help refurbish blighted neighborhoods, according to the most recent independent analysis of the program, a research paper issued in 2016 by Georgia State University.

The use and results of these funds have been, for years, a friction point between the council and Invest Atlanta. Atlanta’s mayor chairs the Invest Atlanta board.

Atlantic Station

The Atlantic Station TAD helped finance the site’s redevelopment from a steel mill to a mixed use community. New transparency rules are to provide more city officials with a clear perspective of the financial conditions at each of Atlanta’s 10 TADs. Credit: Kelly Jordan

Although the council has sought to pressure Invest Atlanta to provide more information to the council by curbing the city’s financial support for Invest Atlanta, conflicts have simmered. The city provided $3 million to Invest Atlanta in the budget year that started July 1, the same amount as in the prior year, according to an Invest Atlanta budget presentation.

The economic mobility component of the new agreement sets the foundation for specific benchmarks of success that can be measured in an objective fashion.

The July 14 presentation sets benchmarks to be met over a three-year period. Benchmarks include:

  • Create or retain 6,000 jobs that are “good,” defined as a salary of $40,000 to $80,000 with employer-paid health insurance; or “promising,” defined as an entry level job with a clear path to a “good” job within 10 years;
  • Support 900 small businesses, half of them with no more than nine employees, and 70 percent of them owned by women or minorities;
  • Attract at least one national community development financial institution to a neighborhood.

 

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
David Pendered
David Pendered

David Pendered, Managing Editor, is an Atlanta journalist with more than 30 years experience reporting on the region’s urban affairs, from Atlanta City Hall to the state Capitol. Since 2008, he has written for print and digital publications, and advised on media and governmental affairs. Previously, he spent more than 26 years with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and won awards for his coverage of schools and urban development. David graduated from North Carolina State University and was a Western Knight Center Fellow.

    1
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Northside Hospital Cherokee, crane
Northern suburbs’ ongoing growth evident in Northside Hospital’s expansion
David Pendered September 16, 2020 8:19 pm
Atlanta BeltLine Partnership to hire consultant to nurture businesses along Southside Trail
David Pendered September 6, 2020 8:38 pm
Highlands at Sweetwater Creek, Duluth, apartments
Now is the time for Gwinnett County to expand mass transit
Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood September 6, 2020 4:45 pm
ARC holds hope for hamlet to be nurtured by Tech, Atlanta Housing near stadium
David Pendered September 1, 2020 11:55 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Northside Hospital Cherokee, crane
Northern suburbs’ ongoing growth evident in Northside Hospital’s expansion
Atlanta BeltLine Partnership to hire consultant to nurture businesses along Southside Trail
Highlands at Sweetwater Creek, Duluth, apartments
Now is the time for Gwinnett County to expand mass transit
ARC holds hope for hamlet to be nurtured by Tech, Atlanta Housing near stadium

Corporate Sponsors


Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020