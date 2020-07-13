LOADING

Stories of Atlanta

But was his mother proud?

Lance Russell
Lance Russell July 13, 2020 2:14 pm
Cities always like to put their best foot forward and Atlanta is no exception. Our city’s efforts at boosterism are well documented and, while Atlantans may have been guilty of going overboard on some rare occasions, that sort of larger-than-life confidence is exactly the quality that has enabled the city to reach and capture that which seemed beyond its grasp.

And while, at Stories of Atlanta, we try to remain even-keeled, we are, after all, only human. And when we see something that distinguishes Atlanta among its peers…well, we hope you’ll forgive us for engaging in a little boosterism Stories of Atlanta style. Besides, how many times does one get the opportunity to crow about one’s federal penitentiary?

Lance Russell is an Atlanta-based filmmaker and media communicator who, for over three decades, has been entrusted by clients to tell their stories. A seasoned producer with an innate ability to cut to the heart of the matter, Lance's instincts are tailor-made for today's "media bite" culture. Brief, poignant and always entertaining, Lance's current passion is bringing Atlanta's colorful and inspiring past to life with his "rest of the story" style video series, Stories of Atlanta.

