But was his mother proud?

Cities always like to put their best foot forward and Atlanta is no exception. Our city’s efforts at boosterism are well documented and, while Atlantans may have been guilty of going overboard on some rare occasions, that sort of larger-than-life confidence is exactly the quality that has enabled the city to reach and capture that which seemed beyond its grasp.

And while, at Stories of Atlanta, we try to remain even-keeled, we are, after all, only human. And when we see something that distinguishes Atlanta among its peers…well, we hope you’ll forgive us for engaging in a little boosterism Stories of Atlanta style. Besides, how many times does one get the opportunity to crow about one’s federal penitentiary?