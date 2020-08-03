CareSource Foundation and Metro Atlanta Chamber Announce Recipients of $180,000 RESTORE ATL Fund, Supporting Black-Owned, Small- and Medium- Sized Businesses

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Grant Funds Awarded to 24 Local Businesses to Promote Atlanta’s Economic Recovery

By Metro Atlanta Chamber

The Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC) today announced 24 recipients of the RESTORE ATL Fund, in partnership with the CareSource Foundation. The Fund, totaling $180,000, will support Black-owned, small and medium-sized businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recipient companies represent a number of industry sectors adversely impacted during the pandemic, including accommodation and food services; arts, entertainment and recreation; and healthcare and social assistance. Approximately 70% of recipient companies are woman-owned, three companies are veteran-owned, and more than 300 were employed by recipient companies as of March 2020.

“The strong interest in the Fund, with applications submitted from 17 counties in the region, clearly indicates the need for initiatives such as RESTORE. We should not forget that every one of the hundreds of applications received represents a company that has been adversely impacted by the pandemic,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Thank you to the CareSource Foundation for their partnership, and congratulations to our grant recipients. While the grant will certainly have a great impact for the recipients, there is much left to do. I’m certain that this community will continue to come together around those in need.”

In June, the CareSource Foundation generously donated $180,000 to jump-start the RESTORE ATL Fund. The Dayton-based health plan pivoted their charitable resources to support both frontline health care providers, to meet the variable community needs around social determinants of health and, most recently, to support small businesses in their local markets.

The RESTORE ATL Fund will provide immediate gap assistance to the recipient companies and grants can be used for operating expenses including rent, utilities, payroll and other business-related needs. Grant recipients were selected by a diverse volunteer review panel representing members of metro Atlanta’s business community across industries. The review panel included leaders from EY, The Gathering Spot, The Kendeda Fund and Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative, Collab Capital and other organizations. Grant applications were assessed based on need and potential impact.

The Fund builds on the work of MAC’s RESTORE task force, a diverse group of business leaders which aims to provide a blueprint for how metro Atlanta and Georgia might accelerate economic recovery. The group took on this important task while prioritizing the health of Georgia’s families and neighbors and considering the state’s most vulnerable populations.

Metro Atlanta is home to top HBCUs in the nation, with a strong Black middle class. MAC honors this history while acknowledging the inequity and immobility challenges faced by the region. With input from diverse leaders, MAC has recently worked to pass Hate Crimes Legislation in Georgia and in 2019 formed Project Plato, a multicultural, multigenerational voice to envision Atlanta’s next phase and drive inclusive innovation. MAC is committed to holding up and preserving Atlanta’s legacy and creating a more equitable region for all.

A full list of recipients can be found below, with ‘*’ denoting women-owned businesses:

Abstract Elements Management Agency, LLC* – DeKalb

Abstract Elements Management Agency is a global meeting and event planning agency producing corporate conferences, fundraising events and social soirees for Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, nonprofit organizations and private entities.

BlackLight Productions Inc. – Douglas

BlackLight Productions is a full-scale production services company for live events, film and corporate presentations.

Buckley Dental Care* – Fulton

Buckley Dental Care is a general dentistry practice providing comprehensive and affordable care for all age groups.

Cafe Dionne* – Coweta

Café Dionne is a restaurant and catering company featuring New Age American cooking specializing in Southern cuisine.

Caterpillar Clubhouse Academy & Daycare* – Cobb

The Caterpillar Clubhouse is a stimulating early care and educational experience environment for preschool children ages 18 months to five years old.

Chez Montier, Inc. – DeKalb

Chez Montier is a chef-driven, boutique catering company offering full-service catering and event décor. Chez Montier is owned by husband and wife team Judith Service Montier and Juan Montier.

Cool Moms Dance Too* – Fulton

Cool Moms Dance Too is a health and wellness provider of family fitness and mental health programs.

Divine Personal Chef Svs. – Fulton

Divine Personal Chef Svs is a multifaceted meal preparation company providing restaurant-quality, in-home meal service, private cooking classes, meal delivery and other special occasion culinary services.

DJ MAGA Enterprises, LLC – DeKalb

DJ MAGA Enterprises produces live music events and retail clothing centered around pan-Africanism and Black empowerment.

Fitly Spoken, LLC* – DeKalb

Fitly Spoken, LLC provides specialized medically prescribed speech, language, feeding and AAC services to patients from birth to 21 years of age.

Fruity Ice & Treats* – Fulton

Fruity Ice Treats is a store and mobile dessert catering company offering Italian Ice and customized sweet treats.

H&T Art Partners, LLC – Fulton

Zucot Gallery (Operated by H&T Art Partners) is the largest Black-owned art gallery in the Southeast with a mission to promote original works of art by living African American artists and enhance the collecting experience for both novice and seasoned collector. The gallery also serves as an event space for corporate and private events in Atlanta.

Harlem Zen – Fulton

Harlem Zen is a boutique medspa franchise with a global aim to provide access to safe and effective esthetic treatments for people of all skin tones.

Insights Marketing & Promotions Inc.* – Fulton

Insights Marketing is a global marketing and promotions agency.

iwi fresh* – Fulton

Iwi fresh partners with local urban farms to produce handcrafted home remedy skincare recipes for their sustainable spa products and services. iwi fresh is the first raw skincare line in WholeFoods Market and is expanding regionally.

Juice Me Too* – Cobb

Juice Me Too is a health/juice bar offering nutritional cold-pressed juices, smoothies, salads, wraps and other specialty items.

just add honey tea company* – Fulton

Just add honey tea company is a loose-leaf tea company offering specialty blends in store, online and wholesale.

Lifestyle Dentistry* – Cobb

Lifestyle Dentistry is a provider of quality dental services in Smyrna and the surrounding areas.

M L King Dental Center* – Fulton

M. L. King Dental Center is quality, affordable general and cosmetic dental care in a family-friendly environment. M L King Dental Center has served the community for over 25 years.

Medical & Sports Massage* – Fulton

Medical & Sports Massage offers medical massage for oncology patients, pre-post-surgery and treatment of inflamed nerve conditions such as sciatica and fibromyalgia.

Poshe Productions* – Gwinnett

Poshe Productions is a creative fashion and entertainment company that focuses on production of corporate events, celebrity styling services and training young people interested in the arts & entertainment industry.

Squash Blossom Boutique* -DeKalb

Squash Blossom Boutique is a brick and mortar and online women’s clothing and accessory boutique selling apparel, shoes, jewelry and gift items and provider of fashion styling services.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours / A Different Kind of Chick, LLC* – Fulton

Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours is a full-service restaurant run by an award-winning Executive Chef.

Unique’s Early Development Center* – Cobb

Unique’s Early Development Center is an accredited family childcare center operating for 23-years that provides a caring, healthy, nurturing and educationally stimulating environment.

For more information on the RESTORE ATL Fund please visit: https://www.metroatlantachamber.com/restore-atl-fund.

About CareSource

CareSource is a leading nonprofit multi-state health plan serving government sponsored programs and is nationally recognized as an industry leader in providing member-centric health care coverage. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans. Today, CareSource offers individuals and families comprehensive health and life services including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves over 1.8 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and works to put health care in reach for those it serves. For more, visit caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

About the Metro Atlanta Chamber

The Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC) serves as a catalyst for a more prosperous and vibrant region. To advance economic growth and improve metro Atlanta’s quality of place, MAC is focused on starting, growing and recruiting companies to the 29-county metro Atlanta region. The Chamber is also focused on growing the region’s innovation economy by promoting and strengthening connections to drive Atlanta’s innovation and entrepreneurial culture. MAC is committed to being an active voice for the business community, serving as an advocate for a competitive business climate and telling Atlanta’s story. For more information, visit www.metroatlantachamber.com.

