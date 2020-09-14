Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Wendy Stewart, Bank of America Atlanta Market President

As the coronavirus continues to impact our families and communities here in Atlanta, there is an ongoing urgency to help our most vulnerable and underserved populations; and while we’re learning more each day, there remains a bit of an unknown. Meeting our community’s evolving healthcare needs requires a collaborative partnership between businesses and health providers.

At Bank of America, we are committed to helping slow the spread of the virus by distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) in local communities. We recently provided more than 140,000 masks to 14 Atlanta organizations, including Morehouse School of Medicine and Atlanta Public Schools. This was part of a nationwide effort to distribute nearly 4 million face masks to communities disproportionally impacted by the coronavirus, including communities of color, and is connected to our four-year, $1 billion commitment to help local communities address economic and racial inequality accelerated by a global pandemic.

However, we believe more can be done. In our discussions with United Way of Greater Atlanta and the Global Health Crisis Coordination Center (GHC3), we discovered they need 1 million masks for distribution in the area, so we are partnering with the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce to challenge other businesses for much-needed support and resources. This collaboration is our way of helping Atlantans protect themselves and others while keeping Georgia healthy.

In this moment, our city needs all of us — we must uphold our responsibility to serve the communities where we live and work. To my fellow Atlanta business leaders: I challenge you to join this collective commitment to create a safer and healthier community. To the companies that have already pledged support, thank you. Together we can do this!

To donate to the challenge or get more information on how to receive donations, contact the Metro Atlanta Chamber at maskdonations@macoc.com