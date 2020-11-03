Election Day gets off to a quiet start in Fulton County

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Raisa Habersham

The typical long lines you see at polls were nonexistent this morning

Election Day is underway in Fulton County, an area that saw crowded polling places and long lines during June primaries. More than 315,000 residents have cast ballots during the in-person early voting period. Another 144,000 absentee ballots have been submitted to the county. Absentee ballots will be accepted at any dropbox location until 7 p.m.

For more Election Day coverage, follow The SaportaReport for updates throughout the day. Election results can be found on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

Noon update: Long lines were initially difficult to find on Election Day in Fulton County. Residents cast ballots early this morning in an unprecedented election cycle marred by COVID-19 measures and fewer polling places, but most were in and out within minutes.

“I think this is a testament to well run early voting,” Fulton County elections director Richard Barron told reporters Tuesday during a media briefing. “It always helps when you have a robust turnout during early voting to alleviate issues that can crop up on election day.”

The scene is a stark contrast from what residents experienced in June, when social distancing measures were strictly enforced and polling places were shuttered at the last minute creating disastrous long lines.

On Tuesday, wait times were under 30 minutes at all precincts, but Barron said that could change later in the day as residents finish their workday at about 5 p.m. and head to the polls.

“Today is turning out more similar to the 2016 presidential election, in which we just had steady movement through the polls during the day, rather than then a big crush of voters,” Barron said.

Despite shorter lines, Fulton was not without its technical difficulties. One vendor told Fulton election officials late Monday they did not have the staff to help move the equipment which affected more than 30 precincts. The equipment eventually arrived, but in some cases, voters had to use provisional ballots before that became the case.

In northwest Atlanta, Morris Brandon Elementary School had polling pad issues that have since been resolved, Barron said. Other issues included ballot scanners improperly working.

“The cradle points that we purchased for this election cycle have enabled us to remotely log in to those poll pads and fix them,” Barron said. “In some other cases, [poll workers] were able to see what was happening on them. And we had the poll workers do a hard reset on those to ensure that they were working properly. But when you have a lot of technology in the field, in this case, iPads, printers, touchscreens, scanners, you, you have the possibility of inoperability, with that much technology in the field. There are four components; with our previous voting system, we had one component.”

This story will be updated regularly throughout the day.