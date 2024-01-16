Street Teams for Energy Efficiency and Climate Resilience, a coalition born out of Atlanta advocating for energy efficiency, scheduled their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service walk around energy efficiency in Virginia.

Street Teams has grown to have coalitions marching in places as far as Hawaii, Michigan, Virginia and of course, Georgia.

Due to freezing weather across much of the U.S., many of the walks were postponed or canceled this year. That doesn’t mean the spirit of the walks isn’t still alive and well, though. This kind of work is as important as ever, says its advocates.

“Back in the day, very few communities — particularly communities of color — were exposed to energy efficiency and climate and equity and housing, and things like that. So we decided to take on that,” said Garry Harris, CEO of Atlanta-based Center for Sustainable Communities.

Harris says that Street Teams was born out of the Creation Care Ministry that he helped start at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church — the church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

They started by having students and volunteers equipped with LED light bulbs go door to door and hand out brochures and the bulbs to educate people about reducing their energy bills. Today, the effort largely looks the same.

“The best way to contact people is to get out in the streets… talk with people one-on-one, hand out brochures, and meet people where they are,” Harris said.

One thing that is different, though, is the focus on housing in their message in addition to pollution, climate resilience and energy efficiency. The Street Teams added the Gregory Andre Watts Health and Housing Justice Walk to their yearly program, named after Greg Watts, who lived in what Harriss called an underserved community recently passed away.

“The built environment hasn’t really served [people of color],” Harris said. “This is where it starts. If we can lower the cost of operating that house and also make it more healthy at the same time, that builds not only resilience in the community but improves quality of life for folks as well.”

These underserved communities tend to have higher rates of asthma and respiratory illness, highlighting the importance of combating environmental racism and improving qualities through housing to mitigate these illnesses.

Harris said this movement for environmental and housing justice celebrates the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and he is glad to see how much it has grown throughout the years. Environmental racism is crucial to address, as it helps explain poor health and energy outcomes in the built environment. Getting everyone to acknowledge it, though, is a bit tricker.

In the past, explained Harris, racism was more in your face. Today, however, it’s built into society without many realizing it or wishing to believe it.

“Signs preventing access [to places], policies like redlining — all of that was deliberately built into the fabric of our nation,” Harris said. “Has [racism] been eradicated? No. It’s become less visible. And because it has been institutionalized, it has become part of our culture, part of the fabric of who we are and our daily walks of life.”

While the ramifications of the ingrained racism are difficult to undo, Harris and his coalitions remain relentless in their pursuit of justice that will ultimately aid communities that have been underserved.

“We still have housing and justice problems, we still have gentrification, we’re still pushing for fair workforce opportunities and such; we still have unequal schools and health disparities and gender inequalities,” Harris said. “We’re still fighting barriers of landfills and encroachment in communities; we’re still facing air pollution.”

Despite the challenges ahead, Harris and advocates alongside him are determined to continue fighting for justice — if for nothing else than the communities who still haven’t seen any and don’t get opportunities.

“Atlanta is fortunate because it is the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, but other regions still lag far behind,” Harris said.

It’s this, and the spirit of those like Dr. King, that keeps Harris and others fighting for justice.