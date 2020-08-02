LOADING

Type to search

Columns Eleanor Ringel Cater

Farewell Olivia de Havilland, Wilford Brimley and director Alan Parker

Avatar
Eleanor Ringel August 2, 2020 11:41 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By Eleanor Ringel Cater

They always say these things come in threes.

Of course, the world has been at such sixes and sevens these days, who really knows?

But in the last week we’ve lost Olivia de Havilland, Wilford Brimley and Alan Parker.

Chances are good you know the first name, pretty good you know the second, but the third?

Olivia de Havilland (Wikipedia)

Well, Parker, who died at 76, was a helluva director. However, like his fellow Brit, Ridley Scott, he was eclectic. If you find it hard to believe the same man (Scott) did “Alien” and “Thelma & Louise,” try the same guy directing “Midnight Express” and “Evita.”

Both men started in commercials, back in the ‘70s, when no one was paying enough attention to say “No.” Parker told an interviewer in 1982 that one time everyone was just fooling around in the basement at the agency. “Experimenting” was his term.

“The art director did the lighting, somebody else ran the tape machine, somebody else ran the camera. I was the only one who couldn’t do anything. So, I had to say ‘action!’ which any idiot can do. Then I realized I could also say ‘Cut!’ And one day I shouted at an actor, ‘No, no, that’s not what’s wanted!’ and everybody looked at me and suddenly I was a director.”

He certainly was. Along with the Turkish-prison nightmare, “Midnight Express” (whose script won Oliver Stone an Oscar) and the Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical starring Madonna as Eva Peron, Parker made one of the best marriage-is-hell movies, “Shoot The Moon” (Albert Finney and Diane Keaton), the controversial Civil Rights movie, “Mississippi Burning’ (Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe), “Angel Heart” (voodoo and Robert De Niro), “Fame” (yes, the one with “I’m Gonna Live Forever”), “Come to the Paradise” (about the Japanese internment camps in World War II America), “Bugsy Malone” (a gangster musical cast with kids, like a young Jodie Foster) and the wonderful cult classic, “The Commitments” (a soul band in Dublin).

I think Parker knew more than how to say “Action” and “Cut.”

Alan Parker at the British Academy Film Awards (Special: YouTube)

Wilford Brimley didn’t have to say a word. That face – with its distinctive walrus mustache – said it all for him. No wonder Quaker Oats snatched him up to sell their breakfast product. Reportedly, he boosted sales by $100 million in a single year.

Still, he was an awfully good actor, often more memorable in his supporting roles than the top-billed stars. 

Brimley knew his way around horses and got his start in Westerns, of which there were plenty on TV in the ‘50s and ‘60s. 

However, his first credited big-screen role was as a nuclear plant engineer in ‘The China Syndrome,” starring Jack Lemmon, Michael Douglas and Jane Fonda. He was in “The Electric Horseman,” starring Robert Redford, and played a crusty (a favorite word when describing a Brimley performance) baseball manager, again supporting Redford, in “The Natural.”

He made it a triple play opposite Redford with “Brubaker.” Other appearances included “Absence of Malice” (Paul Newman and Sally Field), “The Firm” (Tom Cruise and Gene Hackman), “Tender Mercies” (Robert Duvall), and a memorable episode of “Seinfeld” in which, as the Postmaster General, he put the fear of the Postal Service in Michael Richards’ Kramer.

Wilford Brimley in “The Firm”

One of his most memorable roles, perhaps, was in 1985’s “Cocoon,” in which a group of senior citizens discover a Fountain of Youth (or close enough) in their retirement home’s swimming pool. 

And here’s the kicker: Brimley, who looked like he belonged at the same lunch table as Jessica Tandy, Hume Cronyn, Maureen Stapleton and Don Ameche (who won an Oscar), was actually 20 years younger (or more) than his co-stars.  Being a baby-ish 51 at the time, he bleached his hair and mustache and drew liver spots on his face.

Now that’s acting. Or at the very least, knowing what to do when it needed doing.

Which is exactly what Brimley projected on screen, with or without liver spots. 

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Avatar
Eleanor Ringel

Eleanor Ringel, Movie Critic, was the film critic for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for almost 30 years. She was nominated multiple times for a Pulitzer Prize. She won the Best of Cox Critic, IMAGE Film & Video and Women In Film awards. An Atlanta native, she graduated from Westminster and Brown University. She was the critic on WXIA’s Noonday, a member of Entertainment Weekly's Critics Grid and wrote TV Guide’s movie/DVD. She is member of the National Society of Film Critics and currently talks about movies on WMLB and writes the Time Out column for the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

    1
Previous Article

You Might also Like

‘Palm Springs’ – a romantic time-loop movie starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti
Eleanor Ringel July 26, 2020 7:20 pm
‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ – A documentary about a remarkable man
Eleanor Ringel July 20, 2020 3:45 pm
‘Greyhound’ – Tom Hanks stars in engaging World War II movie full of tension
Eleanor Ringel July 12, 2020 7:27 pm
The Ghost of Peter Sellers’ – a revenge-therapy documentary about making a movie
Eleanor Ringel July 6, 2020 12:53 am

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

‘Palm Springs’ – a romantic time-loop movie starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti
‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ – A documentary about a remarkable man
‘Greyhound’ – Tom Hanks stars in engaging World War II movie full of tension
The Ghost of Peter Sellers’ – a revenge-therapy documentary about making a movie
[av_blog blog_type='posts' categories='2484' link='category' blog_style='single-big' columns='1' contents='excerpt' content_length='excerpt' preview_mode='auto' image_size='portfolio' items='1' offset='0' paginate='no']

Partners & Sponsors

abc-170x120wabe-170x120everywhere-170x120

everywhere-170x120

Copyright SaportaReport 2020