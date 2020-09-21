LOADING

First-Ever Summit Brings Patients, Legislators and Biopharmas Together to Work Towards the Common Goal of Treatments and Cures

Georgia Global Health Alliance
Georgia Global Health Alliance September 21, 2020 5:03 pm
Georgia Bio’s Patient Advocacy Summit Aims to Strengthen Patient Voice

WHAT: The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need to change the approach of how people and organizations work together to bring treatments and cures to those that need it most. The Georgia Bio Patient Advocacy Summit will highlight health equity and access issues by bringing together the patient advocacy community to showcase best practices and cutting-edge examples of how life sciences companies can more fully incorporate the patient voice into the work they do—not just approaching regulatory applications or at commercialization, but throughout the drug development cycle.

DATE/TIME:     September 22, 2020 | 10am – 12pm   

WHERE: Virtual Summit          

 WHY:  Georgia Bio, a 31 year old trade association supporting the life sciences in Georgia believes the patient voice is critical.  This summit will amplify the patient voice and encourage greater patient involvement at every stage of the continuum.  Our goal is greater access for patients who need it most, and health equity issues are addressed, and solutions are provided. A Georgia Patient Advocacy Alliance will be announced.

Please contact Maria Thacker Goethe mthacker@gabio.org to register

 

