Mercedes-Benz opened its first charging hub in North America in Metro Atlanta. The opening took place at Mercedes-Benz headquarters in Sandy Springs on Nov. 15.

It marks the beginning of a $1 billion investment from Mercedes-Benz in partnership with MN8 Energy to build out “North America’s fastest electric vehicle (EV) charging network by the end of the decade,” according to the official press release. The investment hopes to see 400 charging stations by 2030.

The charging hub looks familiar, drawing inspiration from its traditional gas station counterpart. At this station, however, customers won’t be met with the smell of gasoline — the hub is exclusive to electric vehicles.

“We believe that offering customers an elevated charging experience includes access to protection from rain, snow or the hot sun, a concept well familiar from gas stations but not implemented for the vast majority of charging stations available today,” said Humza Ahmad, a spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz Financial Services U.S. “The inclusion of a canopy with LED overhead lighting and solar panels on top is one way that we aim to offer an enhanced experience over filling up a traditional [internal combustion engine, (ICE)] car.”

Naturally, some questions arise in the EV from ICE transition, such as how fast a typical EV can reach full charge. How many miles can it take you? How are customers charged if the understood metric of “gallons” is non-applicable?

The charging hub will use ChargePoint chargers that can reach up to 400 kW, surpassing today’s need for EVs.

“For certain EVs with sufficient charge rates, it is possible to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in less than 20 minutes at a Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub. This is one of the fastest rates of charge available in North America today,” Ahmad said.

Part of the efficiency of these charging stations can be attributed to drawing from direct current (DC) instead of the alternating current (AC) that we use in our homes. In other words, it charges much faster than charging your EV at home. Other factors like advanced batteries in the vehicles and power output can be attributed to the ultra-fast chargers as well.

A point of note is that 80 percent charge mark. Lithium-ion batteries — the kind used in EVs — tend to charge at comparable rates in the 20 to 80 percent range; the last 20 percent, however, generally takes much longer to charge than the 20 to 80 percent range. For this reason, EVs and their EV charger capacity are often spoken of in terms of how fast a battery can charge, which ranges from 20 to 80 percent. This boils down to a few reasons, battery chemistry being one: the mobility for ions in the batteries becomes increasingly difficult in the last 20 percent charge, making the charging processes happen more slowly. Additionally, many chargers have certain protocols to slow charging rates outside of that 20 to 80 percent charged window to prevent overheating and stressing the battery, which would shorten its lifespan.

At any rate, charging technology has continued to rapidly progress along with EVs themselves, with several notable car brands committing to going fully electric or hybrid within the next decade or so, including Jaguar, Chrysler, Bentley, Buick, General Motors, Cadillac, BMW and Rolls-Royce.

It’s clear that Mercedes-Benz saw the writing on the wall: the future is electric. The company plans to open more locations in Texas and the Southeast before the year’s end.

“Several charging hubs will open at Buc-ee’s travel centers in Texas, Florida, Alabama and Georgia by the end of 2023, with further expansion in 2024,” Ahmad said. “Charging hubs at Simon Mall locations are planned to launch in 2024, both showing the power of retail integration collaborations to facilitate a speedy network build-out that has immediate customer impact.”

Recent trends in EVs and the growing market hint that these charging hubs will become increasingly common throughout the country — and with more hubs planned to open this year, this is just the beginning for Mercedes-Benz.