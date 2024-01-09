The Georgia Energy Exchange was held in Buckhead on Friday and featured Public Service Commissioner (PSC) Tim Echols, who is seeking reelection. Echols has been a PSC commissioner since 2011. The Public Service Commission is the regulatory body for the state of Georgia which oversees utility providers in the state including Atlanta’s Georgia Power.

The prevailing theme was electric vehicles. From planning to installation, the hottest chargers on the market, the last decade for the EV industry, and everything in between, EVs were frequently mentioned as an economic opportunity in Georgia.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Georgia was once one of the top five states in the nation for plug-in electric vehicle adoption in the early 2010s. Most experts attribute this to a generous $5000 state tax incentive offered by the state.

This changed seemingly overnight, however, when lawmakers at the state capitol repealed the tax incentive and replaced it with a registration fee for buying or leasing an EV. Utility Dive reported in 2017 that, in just a year and a half after the adoption of that registration fee, EV sales fell by about 80 percent.

Though the fee seemed to stifle Georgia’s EV growth, it looks to be bouncing back with more and more people making the switch every day, along with new charging hubs and manufacturers expanding to Georgia like Rivian and Hyundai.

“I intend for Georgia to be recognized as the electric mobility capital of America,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in his inaugural speech in early 2023 to kick off his second term.

From the beginning of his first term, the governor has expressed openness towards the EV industry in Georgia. In 2019, he welcomed SK Batteries America and their two EV battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia, citing economic opportunity and jobs created.

Commissioner Echols praised the governor for his position on EVs, saying that when he heard the governor’s remarks in his speech, he stood up along with a colleague and clapped.

Echols also mentioned that he has asked Gov. Kemp to bring back the tax credit that propelled Georgia to such high standings in the EV adoption market, to no avail — yet.

“I do believe he will come along on this, and it’s just a matter of time. So I’m going to be patient on this,” Echols said.

Beyond EVs, Echols touched on the controversial nuclear Plant Vogtle 2-unit expansion, which is infamous for being seven years behind schedule and $17 billion over budget. Last month, the Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Georgia Power customers in order for the company to recoup the additional expenses from bringing Vogtle Units 3 and 4 online — a move that many have criticized and which will cost ratepayers over $7.5 billion.

Unit 3 went online over the summer of 2023, and Unit 4 is expected to come online in the next few months. All five PSC commissioners approved the rate hike, including Echols, who defended the new units by pointing towards economic strife a canceled nuclear plant caused in South Carolina and the carbon-free energy it will provide — helping the state increase its clean energy portfolio.

Echols also pointed towards microgrids as an emerging tool in the energy industry in Georgia, especially those in partnership with facilities with underutilized rooftops or land that can help meet energy demands during peak demand hours.

By all measures, the energy industry is operating in unseen territory in Georgia, with solar and EVs continuing to make waves and showing no signs of slowing.