Georgia’s presidental vote by county and population, so far

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Maggie Lee

Vote-counting is still going on as of Thursday and it’s too early to say whether President Donald Trump is carrying the state or Democrat Joe Biden.

But most votes have been counted, especially in smaller counties. So it’s getting easier to tell exactly where, geography-wise, the Trump-Biden split is in Georgia.

This story will be updated as more votes are counted.

The size of each circle represents the total number of votes so far. Click on a circle for details.