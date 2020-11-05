LOADING

Georgia’s presidental vote by county and population, so far

Maggie Lee
Maggie Lee November 5, 2020 12:42 pm
By Maggie Lee

Vote-counting is still going on as of Thursday and it’s too early to say whether President Donald Trump is carrying the state or Democrat Joe Biden.

But most votes have been counted, especially in smaller counties. So it’s getting easier to tell exactly where, geography-wise, the Trump-Biden split is in Georgia.

This story will be updated as more votes are counted.

The size of each circle represents the total number of votes so far. Click on a circle for details.

 

Maggie Lee is a freelance reporter who's been covering Georgia and metro Atlanta government and politics since 2008.

