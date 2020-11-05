Georgia’s presidental vote by county and population, so far

Last update: Nov. 5, 11:00 p.m.

By Maggie Lee

Vote-counting is still going on as of Friday and it’s too early to say whether Republican President Donald Trump is carrying the state or Democrat Joe Biden.

But most votes have been counted, especially in smaller counties. So it’s getting easier to tell exactly where, geography-wise, the Trump-Biden split is in Georgia.

This story will be updated as more votes are counted.

The size of each circle represents the total number of votes so far, as of 11:00 pm on Nov. 5. Click on a circle for details.