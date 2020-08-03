Hedging his bet
As automobile fever began to sweep across America, not everyone was enthralled with the new type of transportation. Among those said to be less than thrilled with the new-fangled form of conveyance was the founder of the Coca-Cola company, Asa Candler. A passing fad thought Atlanta’s best-known businessman, which makes one wonder why, then, did Asa Candler make a major financial investment in an automobile racetrack south of town. It’s a tale of fast cars and family ties, in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
