How local businesses can secure pandemic relief funding from the city

By Sean Keenan

Small businesses around town could be eligible for tens of thousands of dollars of help with weathering the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to a recently launched city program.

Late last month, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the launch of the Resurgence Grant Fund, a multi-million-dollar fund dedicated to help local businesses stay afloat or get back on their feet as COVID-19 throttles the global economy.

Supported by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the city’s new program allows local businesses to apply for up to $40,000 grants “to reimburse the costs of business interruptions as a result of required closures or local closures,” according to a city press release.

The money can also go toward personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies or other health-related measures.

On top of that, eligible businesses will be able to claim up to $10,000 worth of tech help from the city, such as legal assistance or workforce development help.

The new Resurgence Grant Fund compounds on supportive programs already provided by the city in the wake of the pandemic, such as the creATL program, which offers grants to local artists, and the Strength in Beauty program, which provides grants to cosmetology professionals.

The city’s economic development arm expects to dole out more than 350 of these grants starting in September.

Interested business owners and independent professionals can apply for access to these grant programs by visiting InvestAtlanta.com. The application window closes at the end of August.

(Header image, via Felipe Esquivel Reed: A computer generated representation of COVID-19 virions under an electron microscope)