John Hope Bryant believes credit scores are a telling statistic. And he is on a mission to raise them.

The founder, chairman and CEO of the Atlanta-based nonprofit Operation HOPE contrasted the experiences of people living in the Schiller Park ZIP code of 14211 and the West Seneca ZIP code of 14224.

The communities are just 9 miles from one another, but in many ways, worlds apart.

The Schiller Park ZIP code had an average credit score of 615, and the median household income is $23,481, the violent crime rate is 19.4 per 1,000 residents and the average life expectancy is 72.

Meanwhile, in the West Seneca ZIP code, where the average credit score was 725, the median household income stands at $60,150, the violent crime rate is 1.3 per 1,000 residents and the average life expectancy is 80.

That is quite the disparity, and Bryant pinpoints the difference in credit scores – the national average is 695 – as a big reason for it.

“You want to stabilize Buffalo? You want to make Buffalo an economic engine for the country? Raise credit scores by a hundred, neighborhood by neighborhood, block by block, and ZIP code by ZIP code,” said Bryant, whose nonprofit focuses on financial empowerment in underserved communities.

Bryant was joined in Buffalo on Friday by KeyBank chairman and CEO Chris Gorman, to kick off a partnership with Key for a program called HOPE Inside. The partnership focuses on homebuyer and financial education, with a financial well-being coach stationed at the branch to work with residents. Key is underwriting the program.

“We think this can be a great catalyst to continue the progress in the community,” said Gorman, a longtime friend of Bryant’s.

Key is piloting the partnership at its East Delavan-Grider branch before expanding it across the country, Gorman said.

“There’s a lot of need in the community, and there’s always been a lot of resources,” Gorman said. “One of the things that is always a challenge is to match the need with the resource. It’s really nice to have somebody right in the branch who can provide this financial coaching.”

HOPE Inside will work with individuals – whether Key customers or not – for free on how to improve their credit scores, lower their debt and increase their savings.

Bryant said these common sense changes can have far-reaching effects. “Somebody’s making $40,000 a year and you’re lowering their debt $3,800, you’re changing their life,” Bryant said.

Raising an individual’s credit score also helps take banks out of the “no” business, and improves those individuals’ odds of getting approved for loans for homes and cars, Bryant said.

“(Banks) want to say ‘yes,’ “ he said. “A bank doesn’t do business unless they’re making some loans.”

That includes loans to spur small business growth, Bryant said.

“You have got to create an engine for job creation and economic mobility in these ZIP codes, and that’s what we’re here to do – to make people bankable,” he said. “And when you raise credit scores, you raise everything else: self-esteem, confidence, belief in yourself, wellness.”

Bryant said Operation Hope will become “the Starbucks of financial inclusion, the Walmart of financial literacy.”

“We’re going to create economic energy neighborhood by neighborhood across this country,” Bryant added.

The program has been underway at the Delavan-Grider branch since early July, with Blake Vetrone, a financial wellbeing coach with Operation HOPE, at the branch two days a week.

“We were able to unearth that sweet spot that was missing between banking and what (Vetrone) does,” said Damian Woodall, the branch manager. If someone’s application at the branch is declined, Key offers to connect them with Vetrone to work on resolving any outstanding issues, he said.

Vetrone said the program is already making a difference, through working with individuals in need and hosting workshops.

“Even committing time to talk about money can be one of the most impactful things,” he said. “I always say, ‘managing money – no one’s born with that ability.’ But you have to commit time to it.”

