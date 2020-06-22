Innovative partnership with The Home Depot provides funding and learning kits to school districts

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Errika Moore, Senior Program Officer, Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta

For the past few months the Community Foundation has worked directly with multiple school districts to understand their changing needs and interests in real time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our 26 diverse districts across the region are rural, suburban and urban. And in as much as they are different, we’ve discovered in our monthly Zoom calls that they share some common needs and areas of interest.

During our May call, some shared their concerns about “gearing up” for the Fall as they work to acquire additional cleaning supplies and COVID-19 related supplies well beyond what they normally have in inventory. They also expressed concerns about how to innovatively reach and support early learners, particularly as they prepare to transition to kindergarten. And since both the pandemic and the state budget cuts were unexpected and created unforeseen challenges, we wanted to see if the Community Foundation could do more. How could we serve as a community partner and/or champion beyond the grants on behalf of our constituents?

We reached out to The Home Depot Foundation and discovered an opportunity to secure funding that a few districts could use to address basic needs and supplies to support creating a safe environment for their students in the Fall. With the release of the governor’s executive order and the K-12 Recovery recommendations from the Georgia Department of Education, access to funding for supplies seemed to represent a tremendous value add as districts continue to prepare for re-opening under the new guidelines.

We also learned that the Home Depot Foundation could provide engaging tactile kits for early learners. The kits aren’t being used since stores had to cancel in-person workshops due to COVID. And as a result, The Home Depot has repurposed them by sending them for free to nonprofits across the country. This seemed to be a great opportunity to support both the schools in our districts and the early childhood education centers in our community with supportive activities for younger students.

Today, through a collective effort with The Home Depot Foundation, we’ve been able to distribute funding for cleaning supplies to five districts and help distribute more than 13,500 Home Depot workshop kits to multiple districts, early learning centers, organizations like STE(A)M Truck and the YMCA – all for free. While COVID-19 has brought many challenges, it has also shown us the power of partnerships when we want to find new ways “to do more” to support our community or to ensure valuable experiences for our students.

This is sponsored content provided by Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta