Kid-Focused Community Rally for Black Lives hosted by King Of Pops and Special Needs Siblings – Photos by Kayla Nesby of Memories Matter Photography

Megan Anderson June 8, 2020 8:35 pm
Memories matter. It starts as a child. The way we love, talk, teach and educate are just some of the few things we get to plant into our sweet tiny humans. LET’S CREATE THE CHANGE. KEEP THE CHANGE ..

Let’s educate ourselves as adults and educate the children to what is going on and how we can make a difference.

To our own community let’s build and rebuild each other up.  Let’s allow others to love and support.  Let‘s forgive.

Stop robbing our babies of their innocence. Their Memories Matter.

– Kayla Nesby
