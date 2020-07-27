MARTA Artbound, Decatur Arts Alliance Announce Public Art Installation Opportunity for Black Artists

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Artwork to be Featured at East Lake, Decatur & Avondale Rail Stations

By MARTA

MARTA’s public art program Artbound and the Decatur Arts Alliance in partnership with the City of Decatur announce a request for qualifications for three public art works by Black artists. The temporary artwork will be installed at East Lake, Decatur, and Avondale rail stations this fall.

The project is inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and the call for racial justice and equity, though the subject matter is not limited to these topics. The work should be original, site-specific, and durable enough to remain at each rail station for at least six months. Each accepted proposal will be allocated an $8,000 budget so the artist can realize their work and a jury comprised of community and arts stakeholders will select three works for completion, one for each rail station.

Black artists, artist teams, and creatives are encouraged to fill out this form by July 31.

https://tinyurl.com/y4tuf8rv

Project Timeline

Application deadline: July 31

Jurying: August 5

Final jurying round (if needed): August 12

Artists notified: August 14

Project development: August – September

Installation date: end of September/beginning of October

For more information or if you have questions, contact anna@decaturartsalliance.org.

One percent of MARTA’s annual budget is allocated to enhance the ridership experience through visual and performance art. MARTA Artbound provides opportunities for artists year-round with a range of projects encompassing many modes of art. To learn more visit https://itsmarta.com/artbound.aspx.

