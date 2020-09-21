MARTA Hosts Virtual Meetings to Provide Update on Clayton County Projects

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By MARTA

MARTA will host two virtual meetings to provide an update on Clayton County transit projects and seek public input on planning initiatives on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 26 at noon.

During the one-hour meetings, participants will hear from MARTA officials about capital projects, system-wide enhancements and future planning activity in Clayton County. Participants may also submit questions and provide comment.

“From the new multipurpose bus operations and maintenance facility to the recently opened transit hub at the Justice Center, Clayton County has a number of exciting projects that underscore MARTA’s commitment to the community and our customers,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “We continue to advance projects focused on enhancing the customer experience and improving regional connectivity.”

Meeting Details:

Wednesday, Sept. 23:

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Video Conferencing Link: http://tiny.cc/ClaytonWednesday

Livestream: itsmarta.com

Call-in: 1-855-797-9485

Access Code: 131 420 8353

Saturday, Sept. 26:

Time: noon – 1 p.m.

Video Conferencing Link: http://tiny.cc/ClaytonSaturday

Livestream: itsmarta.com

Call-in: 1-855-797-9485

Access Code: 131 260 1980

