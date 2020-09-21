LOADING

Type to search

Thought Leadership Transit

MARTA Hosts Virtual Meetings to Provide Update on Clayton County Projects

MARTA
MARTA September 21, 2020 12:47 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By MARTA

MARTA will host two virtual meetings to provide an update on Clayton County transit projects and seek public input on planning initiatives on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 26 at noon.

During the one-hour meetings, participants will hear from MARTA officials about capital projects, system-wide enhancements and future planning activity in Clayton County. Participants may also submit questions and provide comment.

“From the new multipurpose bus operations and maintenance facility to the recently opened transit hub at the Justice Center, Clayton County has a number of exciting projects that underscore MARTA’s commitment to the community and our customers,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “We continue to advance projects focused on enhancing the customer experience and improving regional connectivity.”

Meeting Details:

Wednesday, Sept. 23:

            Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

            Video Conferencing Link:  http://tiny.cc/ClaytonWednesday

            Livestream: itsmarta.com

            Call-in: 1-855-797-9485

            Access Code: 131 420 8353

Saturday, Sept. 26:

Time: noon – 1 p.m.

            Video Conferencing Link: http://tiny.cc/ClaytonSaturday

            Livestream: itsmarta.com

            Call-in: 1-855-797-9485

Access Code: 131 260 1980

 

This is sponsored content.
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Corporate Sponsors


Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020