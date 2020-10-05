MARTA Partners With Nextdoor to Communicate Real-Time Information Directly With Neighborhoods

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Collaboration Part of Authority’s Focus on Customer Service

By MARTA

MARTA is partnering with social media site Nextdoor to communicate important information directly with residents. MARTA will share construction updates, major service issues, activities and events with verified residents of Nextdoor.

“This partnership comes at an important time as MARTA advances capital projects and system improvements in all of the jurisdictions we serve,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “To have this platform to communicate on a hyper-local level will be crucial in notifying impacted customers immediately so they can plan ahead.”

As the world’s largest social network for neighborhoods, Nextdoor provides access to over 570,000 users in close to 2,500 neighborhoods in Clayton, DeKalb, and Fulton Counties and the City of Atlanta. MARTA is able to create custom targeted areas within the site that follow service lines, allowing for more effective communication as not all messages or alerts are relevant to the entire customer base. In turn, customers can communicate with MARTA by replying to posts and through private message, creating an opportunity to better connect with the people who use the system or are impacted by projects.

“MARTA leads the way on this type of collaboration as one of only two high ridership transit agencies in the country to contract with Nextdoor to use their Service Provider Platform,” said MARTA Sr. Director of Public Engagement Erica Pines. “We are excited about the opportunity this provides to communicate directly with residents and address their specific needs and concerns.”

Each website remains private and exclusive to the verified residents who live in a particular neighborhood, and MARTA does not have access to specific contact information or other content. Nextdoor is free to join and can be accessed at https://nextdoor.com/

MARTA will continue to provide service alerts and information on upcoming projects and events, planning initiatives, public meetings, transit news, as well the popular MARTA Heroes video series through the following channels:

MARTA On the Go app

Website – www.itsmarta.com

Twitter – @MARTASERVICE

Facebook – @MARTAtransit

Instagram – @marta_explorers

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/itsmartanews

Customers are encouraged to contact MARTA’s Customer Care Center at 404-848-5000 with service questions and concerns and to download MARTA’s See & Say app to report issues directly to MARTA Police.

