MARTA Selects Artist for Installation at Airport Station

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Atlanta-Based Michael Jones’ Winning Design Part of Station Renovation

By MARTA

Jones, a Texas native who attended the Atlanta College of Art, was chosen from over 200 artists who applied for the commission by a panel of arts stakeholders from the airport and MARTA, along with members of Atlanta’s arts community. Artbound will hire a mosaic fabricator to work with Jones to translate his painting into a mosaic that will live on the large wall opposite the Airport Station faregates.

“Michael’s work has a dynamic quality that captures Atlanta’s vibrant spirit,” said MARTA Arts Director Katherine Dirga. “His artwork will be the perfect touch to the exciting transformation of Airport Station.”

The work at Airport Station begins this fall and includes renovation of the concourse and platform with new furnishings, floor finishes, a second elevator and rideshare store. The station canopy will be redesigned to allow natural light to filter through with complementing LED lights. The project is part of MARTA’s Station Rehabilitation Program and paid for through Capital Programs.

One percent of MARTA’s annual budget is allocated to enhance the ridership experience through visual and performance art. MARTA Artbound provides opportunities for artists year-round with a range of projects encompassing many modes of art. To learn more visit https://itsmarta.com/artbound.aspx.

This is sponsored content.