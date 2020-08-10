Metro Atlanta Chamber Launches Recruiting Initiative to Attract Tech-Savvy Poll Workers

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Program Seeks to Help Address a Critical Need for Metro Atlanta Region

By Metro Atlanta Chamber

The Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC) kicked off a targeted initiative aimed at attracting new poll workers for the upcoming November general election. This program aims to drive metro Atlanta employees and residents to www.GaPollWorker.com where they can submit information to become a poll worker. While MAC is focused on Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Cobb Counties, all residents who sign up to be poll workers will be connected with the board of elections in their county, which is a requirement of Georgia law.

This initiative comes at a critical time after MAC spoke out in response to voters experiencing unprecedented wait times and difficulties during the Georgia primary election in June. Those interested in being poll workers must sign up by September 15 so that county election boards have enough time to train workers before early voting begins in October.

“It’s no secret how important it is for all citizens in all communities to exercise their right to vote. We are each in a unique position to use our vote to shape our region’s future and affect positive change,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, Metro Atlanta Chamber, president and CEO. “The talent within our region’s major corporations, and our small and medium-sized businesses creates the perfect opportunity to mine for highly-qualified poll workers who can make a meaningful impact on election day.”

While all eligible workers are welcome, this program seeks tech-savvy candidates, who can help operate Georgia’s new, state of the art, electronic voting machines during what is anticipated to be a record turnout election. Additionally, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, MAC’s program aims to attract younger people to fill a void left by older workers with underlying conditions who may not volunteer as poll workers this election season. The average age of Georgia poll workers is 72.

This initiative is just one aspect of MAC’s larger focus public policy and driving civic engagement. With every major election, the Chamber updates www.votemetroATL.com to provide an objective overview of candidates and ballot issues. The organization is also a member of Committee for a Better Atlanta which provides voters with information to make informed decisions when electing the city’s mayor, city council members.

“Knowing that election outcomes play a critical role in the social and economic prosperity of our region, we have a responsibility to empower our community to make educated decisions when it comes to voting,” said Dave Williams, senior vice President, government affairs, infrastructure and public policy at the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

All poll workers will be compensated. For more information on MAC’s broader policy and advocacy efforts, visit www.metroatlantachamber.com/public-policy/elections and www.macpolicy.com.

