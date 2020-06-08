Opportunity ATL Seeking to Fill More Than 1,300 Positions with Leading Atlanta Companies at Virtual Job Fair for Young Adults

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Metro Atlanta Chamber

The Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC) in partnership with 100,000 Opportunities Initiative and the United Way of Greater Atlanta and Goodwill of North Georgia will host the third annual Opportunity ATL Job and Resource Fair on Wednesday, June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s job fair will take place virtually. Job seekers will be able to video chat directly with employers one on one using EasyVirtualFair software provided by Goodwill of North Georgia on all devices including smartphones and tablets.

While some industries have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses around metro Atlanta are still hiring. OpportunityATL will bring together more than 25 leading Atlanta companies looking to fill over 1,300 jobs. The free event is open to the public and will connect young adults in the Atlanta area between the ages of 18 to 24 with top employers including Primerica Financial Services, UPS, PruittHealth, FedEx Ground, the Task Force for Global Health, Grady Hospital and many others.

Additional free services at the virtual job fair include resume review and interview coaching provided by SHRM Atlanta and connection to career services and training provided by WorkSource Georgia.

Opportunity ATL is part of MAC’s larger commitment to workforce development efforts across the region, which aim to align with education initiatives and partnerships with schools to make a lasting impact on the community. At the core of these efforts is connecting young talent with training and services to secure and retain employment. This group of motivated young talent, also known as Opportunity Youth, are a vital resource looking to fill open roles across Atlanta-.

To learn more about Opportunity ATL and to register for the event, visit www.opportunityatl.org.

Employers interested in showcasing available opportunities can contact Amy Lancaster-King at [email protected].

About the Metro Atlanta Chamber

The Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC) serves as a catalyst for a more prosperous and vibrant region. To advance economic growth and improve metro Atlanta’s quality of place, MAC is focused on starting, growing and recruiting companies to the 29-county metro Atlanta region. The Chamber is also focused on expanding the region’s innovation economy by promoting and strengthening connections to drive Atlanta’s innovation and entrepreneurial culture. MAC is committed to being an active voice for the business community, serving as an advocate for a competitive business climate and promoting Atlanta’s story. For more information, visit www.MetroAtlantaChamber.com.

About the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative™

The 100,000 Opportunities Initiative™ has created the nation’s largest employer-led private sector coalition committed to creating pathways to employment for young people. Companies engaged in the coalition help launch careers for young people who are just entering the workforce, including full- and part-time work, as well as internships, apprenticeships and on-the-job training. Each company is also committed to developing potential in youth who have some work experience but are looking to gain new skills that lead to successful careers. Please visit http://www.100kOpportunities.org to learn more.