Report: Metro Atlanta COVID-19 data shows 63 percent uptick in new cases since week prior

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Sean Keenan

The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) recently launched a tool that tracks the movements of COVID-19, the disease spread by the novel coronavirus, each week.

Using data from The New York Times and the Georgia Department of Public Health, the planning organization breaks down what the 10-county metro Atlanta region witnesses weekly with regards to the spread of the virus as well as the outbreak’s economic and job market implications.

In the report published today, the ARC cited 2,521 new COVID-19 cases identified in the region between May 24 and May 30.

“This is a 62.8 percent increase in new cases when compared to the 1,549 new cases in the week ending May 23,” the report says, adding that the recent number represents a 15.4 percent uptick from the total confirmed cases in the week ending on May 23.

That means, as of May 30, there have 18,869 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the metro Atlanta area.

Just over 3,400 of those cases — or about 18 percent —prompted hospitalizations, and the local death toll has now mounted to 786 lives — 4.2 percent of total cases.

In Fulton County, 522 new cases cropped up between May 24 and May 30, the report shows.

The week prior brought just 226 new cases, meaning the county watched the number of new cases spike by 131 percent in a week.

Fulton has now logged 848 COVID-related hospitalizations and 230 deaths, the highest numbers of any county measured.

On a more positive note, though, the report states that unemployment insurance claims have dropped 9.4 percent since the week ending May 23.

Although, with 75,053 new unemployment claims between May 24 and May 30, it’s clear the pandemic is still wreaking havoc on the regional job market.