Reporter’s Notebook: Atlanta plans for opportunity. And celebration.

Workers installing restored windows Aug. 14 at Historic West Hunter Street Baptist, Rev. Dr. Ralph David Abernathy's home church from 1961 until 1973. Federal grants of $1.5 million are underwriting the renovation and a study that will potentially make it a unit of the National Park System.

By Maggie Lee

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution turns 100 years old this week — that’s the one that recognized women’s right to vote.

Black women in Georgia like Adella Hunt Logan and Mary McCurdy worked for suffrage. White women like Helen Augusta Howard did too. But not generally together. White women’s groups tended to exclude Black women.

Georgia ratified the 19th Amendment in 1970.

Yes, you read that right, 1970.

If you need a free COVID-19 test, Fulton County lists locations.

On to more metro Atlanta happenings this week:

Atlanta mayor publishes One Atlanta plan

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ key phrase in office has been “One Atlanta,” the goal of making Atlanta a more equitable city so that all residents have the same access to opportunity.

New details of the build-out of One Atlanta came out Thursday, with via the One Atlanta: Economic Mobility, Recovery and Resiliency Plan report, officially adopted by the board of Atlanta’s economic development authority.

“This first-of-a-kind plan and policy for the city provides a clear pathway toward improving the lives of communities that have been left behind and will help strengthen our economy for the future. It is another major step towards Atlanta becoming a truly affordable, resilient, and equitable city for all,” Bottoms said in a press release Thursday.

Read the report here.

Strutting, parading in place

COVID-19 is robbing Atlanta of its chances for organized striding, stomping and sankering.

But the displays will go on, in a way. The BeltLine has announced that the usual autumn night lantern parade will be a week-long virtual celebration, the Lantern Parade-in-Place. Residents of the best-decorated neighborhoods from Sept. 21 through 26 are liable to get a surprise visit from the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons and their giant lantern puppets.

And East Atlanta will put a lot out in its streets and yards for the socially distant Strut in Place on Sept. 26. There will be art. There will be music. There could be feats of pushing around objects with leaf blowers. It’s best to watch the video to understand your options. Keep East Atlanta weird.

Atlanta-Fulton libraries extending curbside locations, hours

Books and other materials are now available for curbside pickup at 32 Atlanta-Fulton County libraries.

And the new hours are Monday and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Calendar:

Wednesday Aug. 26, noon: An online conversation: 19th Amendment: Unfinished Journey, with Dr. Cathleen Cahill, author of Recasting the Vote: How Women of Color Transformed the Suffrage Movement. Hosted by the World Affairs Council of Atlanta. Attendance is free and open to the public. Contributions appreciated. Register ahead of time here.

Thursday Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m.: 2020 Gwinnett County Political forum online. Hear from candidates for Sheriff, DA and Gwinnett County Commission chair. Hosted by Gwinnett County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Free. Register here.