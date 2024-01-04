Supporters of the proposed $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Morgan County, Ga., got a big win this week after a judge dismissed a zoning challenge that would have paused the project.

The project was first announced in December 2021. Rivian, founded in 2009, has become a major player in the electric vehicle market that continues to grow in the state. The facility is slated to manufacture the “next-gen R2 midsize SUV,” according to state officials, and will create 7,500 jobs in the state.

The State of Georgia owns the property that the manufacturing plant is slated to be built on, and it leases the land to the Joint Development Authority (JDA) through an Intergovernmental Lease Agreement, according to court documents. The project has received a good deal of public support. Some individuals in neighboring communities, however, have been aiming to stop the project, citing “disruptions to their land,” according to the court documents from Morgan County.

Ben Sheidler, a principal for the JDA’s public relations firm Cornerstone, said this isn’t the first challenge from this group of individuals in opposition to the plant.

“Early on, in 2022, this same group of individuals filed almost the exact same legal challenge around the zoning and went before this judge,” Sheidler said. “They actually withdrew their challenge when it became clear that the judge was probably not going to rule in their favor because he had already rejected a restraining order that they had requested to stop work on the project.”

This latest pushback was a zoning challenge that contested that “the Rivian Project property is presently zoned Agricultural Resident pursuant to Morgan Zoning Ordinances, making the Rivian project an impermissible “heavy industrial use” according to those ordinances.”Court documents named six individuals filing the suit, to be exact.

The defendants — Rivian, the State of Georgia and the JDA — requested the suit be dismissed on the grounds that the Rivian project would be built on Georgia State property, making it exempt from local land use regulations, and that this is the second public lawsuit on the same topic.

Ultimately, Judge Stephen Bradley agreed that since the State of Georgia has not waived its sovereign immunity, it is not subject to the local land use regulations, and dismissed the legal challenge marking a win for those in favor of the project.

Gov. Brian Kemp has called Rivian’s $5 billion investment “the single largest in state history” and went on to say it “represents the future of automotive manufacturing and establishes the leading role the Peach State will play in this booming industry for generations to come.”

Sheidler said the JDA and supporters of the project at large are pleased with the judge’s decision. He also said that while the legal pushback has been a nuisance, it has not impeded delivery of the facility.

The JDA, composed of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties, is hoping that — barring an appeal of some kind — the Rivian plant will proceed without any further challenges in the future.

“We’re happy that the state and JDA have continued prevailing over these sorts of challenges,” Sheidler said. “Both the JDA and Rivian are pleased, and this ruling helps close one chapter and allows us to begin a new one focused on creating economic opportunity in mass for the state and local communities.”

According to the State of Georgia’s website, development of the site began in the summer of 2022. If all stays on track, the facility is expected to be in full production in 2026, at an estimated 400,000 vehicles per year.