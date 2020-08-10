Road to November: Politics in America
Via webinar
Dentons’ Public Policy team is pleased to invite you and your colleagues to join our “Road to November: Politics in America” webinar series. Throughout the webinar series our experienced bipartisan political leaders will share their insights on national politics given current events as we approach the 2020 elections as well as national political topics ranging from the Presidential race and the competitive US Senate races to the impact on voting and state and local elections.
This discussion will provide a summary of both what you need to know now, and what you can expect in the future.
Stay up-to-date with all insights and guidance from our Public Policy team by visiting our Soapbox blog here and signing up for future alerts here.
Speakers
- Howard Dean: Former DNC Chairman and Vermont Governor
- Ron Kaufman: Treasurer of the Republican National Committee and 2020 RNC National Convention, former White House Political Director
- Polly Lawrence: Former Colorado State Representative
- Michael Nutter: Former Mayor of Philadelphia
Moderator
- Eric J. Tanenblatt: Global Chair, Public Policy and Regulation
Questions
Please contact Nikole Kolen at nikole.kolen@dentons.com.
Leave a Comment