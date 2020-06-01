The one that stuck
Richard Peters, the superintendent of the Georgia Railroad, had picked a name for the Marthasville train depot and had begun distributing circulars advertising the Atlanta Depot. As the Georgia Railroad, at the time, was running the only game in town, Peters didn’t get much pushback and, eventually, everybody began referring to Marthasville as Atlanta. Pause with us as we take a short look at the naming history of the town known as Marthasville on this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
Leave a Comment