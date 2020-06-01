LOADING

Type to search

Stories of Atlanta

The one that stuck

Lance Russell
Lance Russell June 1, 2020 1:18 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer5
Email
Reddit
5 Shares

Richard Peters, the superintendent of the Georgia Railroad, had picked a name for the Marthasville train depot and had begun distributing circulars advertising the Atlanta Depot. As the Georgia Railroad, at the time, was running the only game in town, Peters didn’t get much pushback and, eventually, everybody began referring to Marthasville as Atlanta. Pause with us as we take a short look at the naming history of the town known as Marthasville on this week’s Stories of Atlanta.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer5
Email
Reddit
5 Shares
Tags:
Lance Russell
Lance Russell

Lance Russell is an Atlanta-based filmmaker and media communicator who, for over three decades, has been entrusted by clients to tell their stories. A seasoned producer with an innate ability to cut to the heart of the matter, Lance’s instincts are tailor-made for today’s “media bite” culture. Brief, poignant and always entertaining, Lance’s current passion is bringing Atlanta’s colorful and inspiring past to life with his “rest of the story” style video series, Stories of Atlanta. “History’s best communicators,” says Lance, “have always been storytellers. It’s in our DNA. ‘Once upon a time’ is how we got to where we are now.”

    1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Atlanta church, bar, cemetery joining national historic registry
Maggie Lee June 1, 2020 4:28 pm
City of Atlanta draft budget avoids furloughs — and most new hiring
Maggie Lee May 25, 2020 5:00 pm
Centennial Celebration
Lance Russell May 19, 2020 1:36 am
modular construction, sunset, place
Atlanta housing bond: Investors may buy, but at what price for city taxpayers
David Pendered May 15, 2020 12:30 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Atlanta church, bar, cemetery joining national historic registry
City of Atlanta draft budget avoids furloughs — and most new hiring
Centennial Celebration
modular construction, sunset, place
Atlanta housing bond: Investors may buy, but at what price for city taxpayers

Corporate Sponsors


Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2019