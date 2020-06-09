Tiny Activists ATL – Photos by Karen Shacham

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Fran Carroll and Mary Williams are two local Atlanta mamas committed to making a change for future generations. . #tinyactivistsatl was unofficially launched June 4, 2020 in the wake of the George Floyd death and the civil protest and demonstrations taking place across the world. Our goal is to find a place for the tiniest of activist to have a voice on issues impacting them and their community. We are committed to educating our children about being active in their communities and standing on the right side of justice regarding issues that impact humanity. We are in the early stages of organizing and hope to “officially” launch our project in the next week with a website, social media presence, and resources for #tinyactivist.

Photographer: Karen Shacham

You can find additional photos from our event this past weekend by searching #tinyactivistsatl #tinyactivists

Please like our facebook pages at tinyactivistsatl and tinyactivists to stay up to date on our future events.