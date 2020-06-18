Trump on Dreamers’ ruling: ‘Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?’

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 44 Shares

By David Pendered

The Supreme Court ruling today that rejected efforts by the Trump administration to end Obama-era legal protections to noncitizens who came to the U.S. as children will end immediate threats of deportation to an estimated 16,000 individuals in metro Atlanta, and 24,000 in Georgia, who are enrolled in the program.

The court’s ruling states the administration did not follow the proper steps to make a federal policy. In this case, the policy was the unmaking of the DACA program.

The ruling sends back to the Department of Homeland Security the main question of whether to continue the DACA program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as the Dreamers program.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations called for Congress to make the ruling permanent. CAIR issued a statement that observed: “Because the Supreme Court’s ruling is only a temporary solution, Congress must now act to permanently protect DACA by passing the Dream and Promise Act of 2019.”

Trump issued comments on his Twitter account. These two were posted by 11:45 a.m. today:

First:

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!”

Followed by:

“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?

Trump’s two appointees dissented – Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Dissents were filed by Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito.

Then-President Obama established the DACA program after Congress was unable to pass comprehensive immigration legislation. President Trump campaigned in 2016 on a promise to dismantle the program, which he contends cannot be established by an executive order. In 2017, the administration started its efforts to halt the program.

For now, an estimated 600,000-plus individuals who were protected under DACA are relieved from imminent threat of deportation. The estimated number of recipients has varied over time.

The national president of the Hispanic National Bar Assoc. celebrated the ruling even as she provided a cautionary note. In a statement issued shortly after the ruling was announced, HNBA President Irene Oria observed:

“Today, the Supreme Court correctly ruled that the executive branch cannot arbitrarily and capriciously upend the lives of 800,000 DACA recipients and their families.

“Nonetheless, we must not forget that DACA’s protections from deportation continue to be temporary. Therefore, the HNBA reiterates its commitment to advocating for a permanent path to citizenship for Dreamers and for millions of immigrant and mixed-status families living and working in the United States.”

Chief Justice John Roberts observed as much in his opinion for the majority of justices:

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. ‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern.’ Chenery II, 332 U. S., at 207. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous is-sues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.

“That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner. The appropriate recourse is therefore to remand to DHS so that it may consider the problem anew.”

Fwd.us issued a statement on behalf of Dalton resident Jaime Rangel and other employees who are DACA recipients. Fwd.us, pronounced Forward U.S., is a bipartisan political organization that works on reforming the nation’s immigration and criminal justice systems. The statement observes:

“Today’s ruling is meaningful for the road we have walked, but it is nowhere near a long-term solution in the struggle for racial justice. We stand in solidarity with our Black siblings, some with DACA, who shoulder the trauma of police brutality and racial injustice because of the color of their skin. We will continue to fight against mass incarceration, immigrant detention, and the pervasive policing that targets Black people and communities of color. The Court’s decision strengthens our resolve as we fight against these injustices together.

“Today’s ruling steels our determination to continue fighting for our communities, and for the many millions of families who are continually torn apart by our broken, harmful immigration and criminal legal systems. Regardless of what this Administration and its enablers do, we will never give up fighting for justice – and we know that millions of advocates and allies across the country stand with us in this fight.”

CAIR’s statement included these remarks:

“As with the Muslim and Africa Ban, Trump’s attempt to terminate DACA is fueled by a hated for people of color and driven by the demands of anti-immigrant extremists.

“CAIR urges the court to stand firm against any future attempt by the Trump administration to harm Dreamers, some of the most dynamic and success-oriented members of our society.

“All Americans must reaffirm their commitment to protecting Dreamers and reject Trump’s attempts to use them as an election issue or bargaining chip to extract immigration concessions from Congress.

The International Rescue Committee’s Hans Van de Weerd, vice president of Resettlement, Asylum at the non-profit humanitarian relief organization said in a statement:

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold DACA is a victory for hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients, including their more than 25,000 U.S. citizen children, and their communities. This decision finally makes good on the promise that we made to so many talented young people — that they have a home here and they do not have to fear being uprooted or separated from their families.”