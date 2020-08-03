We Deliver!

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Featured Image: Sidewalk Improvements on East Andrews Drive

Tony Peters, Director of Capital Projects and Programs, Buckhead CID

In 2015, the Buckhead Community Improvement District’s (BCID) board of directors wanted to explore the idea of expanding its boundary into the “West Village,” which encompasses the superblock west of Peachtree Road around West Paces Ferry Road, Early Street, Cains Hill, East Andrews Drive, Roswell Road, Paces Ferry Place and Irby Avenue.

To expand a CID boundary, the organization must collect consent from more than 50% of the total property owners in the proposed expanded area and those property owners must represent 75% of the total appraised value of ALL the properties in the proposed expansion.

Expansion efforts require meticulous attention to detail that includes going door to door to find and then meet with each property owner to discuss what a CID does, how it can benefit their business, then gain their consent and execute the required documentation. In our case, that process took about a year.

When BCID approached the West Village property owners in 2016, we developed a presentation focused on the benefits of joining one of the largest CIDs in terms of tax digest in the state. With an economic impact over $27 billion, Buckhead is a strong business corridor and property owners have benefitted from the CID’s improvement projects over the past 20 years, increasing their property values. Ultimately, our message was simple. When you join the CID, you gain a partner focused on creating and maintaining a safe, accessible and livable urban environment.

We worked to showcase that a boundary expansion would ultimately benefit the owners with improved infrastructure, beautification, increased security and green space and that their added property tax dollars would be re-invested in projects to improve the expanded boundary. which was met with enthusiasm by a majority of owners.

After gaining consent and executing the proper documentation, the BCID hired an engineering firm to develop a vision for improvements specifically designed to implement in the West Village and focused on making the expanded boundary walkable. Prior to joining the CID, the West Village had a limited number of sidewalks and pedestrian-friendly areas. The design would add sidewalks and streetscapes that not only improved walkability but also made the area ADA compliant. In addition, the design included the addition of lighting, curbing and much needed milling and repaving of roadways.

Following the official announcement of the expansion, the Buckhead CID hired Kimley Horn in 2017 to develop engineering plans. Based on the plans, BCID issued a request for proposal to construction firms for implementation, and in 2019 selected ASTRA Group. The CID provided the official Notice to Proceed to begin work in January 2020, which will be substantially complete by the end of 2020.

The Buckhead CID prides itself on being a catalyst for economic development through transportation mobility improvements we identity, invest in and ultimately implement. The West Village expansion and area improvements all occurred within a four-year timeframe, which is a proud achievement on behalf of the Buckhead CID’s board of directors along with the implementation team of Kimley Horn and ASTRA Group. We deliver!

This is sponsored content.