Financial professionals play a key role in helping families navigate their personal finances and reach their goals. But women continue to be underrepresented in the financial services industry, and a common misconception of exactly what such work entails may be the reason why.

Over the past decade, the percentage of women working in the financial services industry has remained flat even though most of the industry’s clients are women themselves. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, just 31% of financial advisors are women. Meanwhile, women control some $10 trillion in U.S. financial assets today and that number is expected to climb to $30 trillion by the end of the decade.

PFS Investments Inc. CEO Estee Faranda says addressing this gap is critical. She believes the primary reason more women don’t get involved is because financial service roles have long been incorrectly (and negatively) equated with “Wall Street finance”. But that’s not at all the role of financial professionals who help families plan their financial futures.

“Financial professionals — especially those at PFS Investments — work with middle-income Americans on largely unglamorous but incredibly important things like budgeting, paying down debt, saving for college, saving for retirement. If more women knew that, they would see that their inherent strengths, like empathy in particular, mean they’re very well positioned for a career in financial services and advising,” Faranda says.

PFS Investments, a subsidiary of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI), is working diligently to buck this trend. Forty percent of financial representatives at PFS Investments are women, well above the industry average. That leaves the company well-positioned to address the gap and serve as an industry leader, producing a pipeline of female representatives who are meeting the needs of this growing client base.

Faranda credits PFS Investments’ success in this area to the ability to attract new representatives who live in the communities the company serves. Whereas advisors at other financial services firms tend to skew older and more male, PFS Investments is focused on bringing in younger perspectives. “We’re actually training up new financial professionals, bringing new people into the fold. It’s a responsibility and an honor, and it’s something we take seriously here at Primerica,” she says.

In addition, the company consistently ranks as one of the Best Employers for Women by Forbes, an honor that Faranda believes is at least partly the result of the number of women on Primerica’s senior management team.

“Women have a unique understanding of other women’s challenges, especially when it comes to things like flexibility and the importance of caring for family. When you have working moms who are in a position of influence in setting the priorities and creating schedules who understand that need for flexibility, it makes it much easier for the employees,” she says.

Having so many women in executive leadership is also important because of what it represents to women working in less senior roles: the opportunity for them to one day climb the ranks.

“Oftentimes, you have to see it to believe it,” Faranda says. “That’s what makes a company like PFS Investments so special, because women can look up into the ranks and see people who look like them on the executive team, and it makes a big difference.”

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica, through its subsidiaries, insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.7 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2021. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2021 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”. In the U.S., securities and advisory services are offered by PFS Investments Inc., 1 Primerica Parkway, Duluth, Georgia 30099-0001, member FINRA [www.finra.org]. PFS Investments Inc. conducts its advisory business under the name Primerica Advisors. Primerica and PFS Investments Inc. are affiliated companies.

