JLA Grants Provides Relief Through PPE and Other Needs to Local Healthcare Systems

By LeKeisha D. Jackson, Ph.D., Peachtree Papers Editor , The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc.

Service remains at the heart of The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc. (JLA) amid these unprecedented circumstances. As the world experiences the pandemic’s strain on the public’s health and healthcare systems, JLA sought to fill the gap through supporting local hospitals through philanthropic efforts. To meet community needs, JLA donated over $15K in community grants, and additional services, to local healthcare systems. JLA Empowerment Fund (held at Community Foundation forGreater Atlanta) directly supports community partners and its outreach efforts, thus strengthening JLA’s impact in the Atlanta community.

JLA Board of Directors, in consultation with Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, recognized the challenges that hospitals faced in fighting the outbreak and decided to allocate grants to help hospitals front-line workers. “JLA stands ready to step in, partner, and assist our community partners and healthcare systems, especially during the pandemic,” JLA President Bre West said. The philanthropic grants were donated to longtime JLA partners, Grady Hospital, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Piedmont Healthcare. These healthcare systems being selected is a natural fit given the long, mutual history of support, stated Barrett Krise, Senior Philanthropic Officer, Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta.

The $5k grant to Piedmont Healthcare supported theirfrontline workers and the welfare of the workers families through the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation Daycare Support Fund. Since JLA’s mission is to help Atlanta’s women and children, the grant to ensure children have quality care while parents work on the front lines aligned well. In collaboration with generous donations, Piedmont Healthcare Foundation raised over $250K to fund free daycare options for their workers. According to Sid Kirschner, Chief Philanthropy Officer for Piedmont Foundation, support from generous members of the community truly makes a positive difference in the lives of [Piedmont’s] essential workers and their families.

One of the many hospitals that faced Pers onal Protective Equipment (PPE) shortage challenge was Childre n’s Hospital of Atlanta (CHOA). Many healthcare systems were forced to reuse products that were manufactured for one-time usage to eliminate the shortage of N95 masks and isolation gowns. JLA’s $5k grant to CHOA helped purchase essential PPE and other critical supplies. “In the wake of increasing PPE prices,” said Susan Constantine, Development Director of Foundation Relations at CHOA,“JLAs’ donations will buy the much-needed supplies for our most fragile patients.”

Grady Memorial Hospital alerted JLA that it was in dire need of Personal Protective Equipment. As Georgia’s largest safety-net hospital th at addresses the needs of vulnerable populations, Grady serves on the front lines of community health amidst the pandemic. Due to its volume of patients, N95 and surgical masks, medial gowns, and face shields are used in a massive amount daily. To alleviate the shortage challenge, JLA awarded Grady Hospital a $5k grant to purchase much-needed supplies for their front-line workers. “Donations from community partners like JLA sends a strong message of support to our patients and workers,” stated Joselyn Baker, President of the Grady Health Foundation.

With over 2800 members, JLA prides itself on being connected and responsive to the needs of our community and partners. “Our grants to support the brave healthcare workers in combating the COVID-19 pandemic show cases our desire to identify and act when our partners need support. Also, with philanthro pic donations, support, and real-time assistance from JLA, many organizations can directly address their needs in the pandemic’s wake,” stated West. As state and local partners continue to respond to the challenges of ensuring that hospitals and health systems have up-to-date information and connections to resources, JLA stands ready to step in, partner, and assist our community healthcare systems,especially during uncertain times.

This is sponsored content.