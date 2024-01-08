In the heart of Georgia’s economic landscape lies a powerful catalyst for growth – the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC). The GMSDC is state of Georgia’s leading supplier diversity and minority business development organization. For nearly 50 years, the GMSDC has fostered economic growth through strategic alliances between certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) firms…

The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) is the state of Georgia’s leading advocacy organization for small business development and supplier diversity. Our primary focus is simple – to certify Minority Business Enterprise firms, help them prepare to engage global supply chains, and then facilitate partnerships with corporations and governments in need of their goods and services. We also advocate on behalf of our community in the halls of government and the overall community.