By Cheryl Kortemeier, Executive Director, Corporate Volunteer Council Atlanta is a great place to do business. Companies of all sizes enjoy our generous tax incentives, talented and diverse workforce, and easy access to other markets thanks to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Their employees appreciate Atlanta’s affordability as compared to other major metropolitan areas as well as…

The Corporate Volunteer Council of Atlanta (CVC) supports member companies to deliver business results through their strategic commitment to social impact and civic engagement. Since 1992, the CVC has provided professional development and peer-to-peer support for community-facing professionals at Metro Atlanta businesses such as volunteerism, community affairs, corporate social responsibility, philanthropy, sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion leaders. The CVC provides year-round programming and leading practices so that corporate leaders are equipped to support the communities they serve in ways that are meaningful and productive. The CVC emphasizes community-led volunteering and thoughtfully considers diversity, equity and inclusion in our programming, relationships and outreach. Our vision for the Corporate Community Impact Thought Leadership column is to educate about the importance of corporate volunteerism and civic engagement, to highlight community need and how corporations are stepping up help, and to inspire additional businesses to leverage their unique skills and resources to help Atlanta be its best.