As you contemplate potential New Year’s resolutions for 2024, several practices could move you toward greater political involvement. Which of these resolutions best suits your plans for political activity in the new year?

1. Be informed

Make it part of your daily routine to check reliable news sources and consider purchasing subscriptions to legitimate news organizations, including Georgia’s recently established community journalism platforms. Quality journalism needs and deserves paid subscribers to compete with sometimes more “attention-grabbing and readable” but entirely fictional “fake news.”

Melita Easters is the Executive Director and Founding Chair of Georgia WIN List, a Political Action Committee devoted to electing pro-choice Democratic women to the Georgia General Assembly which has helped elect more than 90 women in 23 years, with 49 of them currently serving.

“Nothing can stop the power of an informed citizenry when it is empowered, organized, and motivated,” consumer advocate Ralph Nader once said. Regrettably, much of the current hyper-partisan division arises from an “ill-informed citizenry” that believes “news” from fake sources propped up by huge cash infusions from our nation’s enemies. Resolve to be responsible for the accuracy of what you post and share on social media platforms by only sharing factual information from trusted sources.

2. Be a respectful advocate

Advocacy is raising your voice to promote the causes you hold dear, and becoming an effective advocate does not require special training. Resolve to keep addresses for your elected representatives at the national, state and local level handy to make your opinions known on proposed legislation or policies via phone calls or clearly worded, carefully thought-out letters and e-mails.

If you are fortunate enough to be represented by elected officials who consistently vote your values, express your appreciation. Supportive messages offset the avalanche of negative and even toxic messages received in greater numbers.

When your elected representatives take positions contrary to your beliefs, resolve to make your opinion known in a respectful fashion. Staffers for all elected officials keep daily reports for calls received and opinions expressed. But remember, the staffer answering your call deserves to be treated with respect.

When possible, show up in person for hearings or press conferences on issues you care about at the state, county, city, or school board level. “Suiting up and showing up” is the next step beyond phone calls or letters. Again, be respectful and practice diplomacy by disagreeing on issues without being disagreeable.

Consider becoming a public face for issues you care about by writing a letter to the editor or guest column for your local newspaper. Check the guidelines for submission and follow them to give your efforts more of a chance to be printed. If your letter or op-ed is not published, then post your writing on personal social media platforms!

3. Be a campaign volunteer

It takes the proverbial “village” to run a campaign. Hardworking candidates for elected office need the support of volunteers to help them knock on doors, make phone calls, and address letters or postcards. Teams who will engage in door-to-door voter contact are always needed, and as election day nears, volunteers who will drive voters to the polls for early voting or election day are highly prized.

Utilizing modern technology, a volunteer can place phone calls for a candidate without ever leaving the comfort of home. It is easy and requires no special equipment. The campaign will provide you with a script and instructions. Many currently serving elected officials first volunteered in the campaigns of other candidates long before they placed their own names on a ballot. Campaigning for someone else is a great way to “test the waters” for determining whether you wish to run for office yourself someday.

4. Be a connected thought leader

Resolve to become the person in your circle of friends who knows what is going on and shares that knowledge with others by following your local elected officials and like-minded groups on social media and signing up to receive newsletters. Attend community/neighborhood meetings, public events, and candidate forums. Consider joining groups associated with causes important to you.

5. Be a public servant

There are many options for public service which do not require running for elected office. Consider service on an appointed board or commission at the local, county, or regional level, such as the hospital or development authority, the library board, or even the county board of elections, which supervises the selection of polling places and the certification of election results. Many counties and cities also have local zoning boards or commissions that conduct hearings and make recommendations about new development proposals and requests for exemptions from existing zoning ordinances.

Appointments to these board/commission/authority positions are made by elected local government officials. Ask for a list of the available positions in your community, and then attend a few public meetings of the group you might find interesting. Attending public meetings allows you to determine whether such service would be enjoyable before you ask to be considered for the next vacancy.

Service on these boards demonstrates your willingness to serve the community and often becomes a stepping-stone for seeking elected office in the future, as demonstrated by the bios of many currently serving officials.

6. Be a donor

Political organizations and campaigns depend upon generous donors to fund their efforts. Resolve to find an organization or candidate whose values align with yours and consider setting up a recurring monthly gift between now and November 2024. Think about donating monthly what you might otherwise spend on one evening out an extra few cups of expensive coffee.

“Lead, follow or get out of the way” is an old quote attributed to many but particularly applicable in these troubled political times. Will you be a leader in some fashion? There is FAR too much at stake in 2024 to merely “get out of the way” and leave the difficult work to others.

The children in our lives count on us to make the world they will inherit a better place. Twenty years from now, what will you tell the next generation you did during these critical times for our state and nation?