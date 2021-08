Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen is not one to back down from a fight, especially when it involves exposing dishonesty.

The lawmaker’s fact-checking finesse last year discounted claims by former President Trump’s legal team — headed by former New York Mayor Rudy Guilliani — that thousands of illegal ballots were cast in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election. Nguyen’s deft dissection of Team Trump’s claims of fraud drew national attention — and death threats.

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.