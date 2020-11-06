Affordable housing was already in jeopardy at Westside site before Microsoft’s purchase

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Sean Keenan

Back in February, the firm orchestrating the redevelopment of a nearly 70-acre swath of land neighboring the Westside’s Bellwood Quarry suddenly stopped discussing plans for affordable housing with the City of Atlanta, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation.

At that point, the general public was still under the impression that Urban Creek Partners, the development firm led by former Atlanta Braves star Mark Teixeira that planned to invigorate the area with restaurants, retail and residences, dubbing it “Quarry Yards,” would have earmarked 40 percent of its residential units for affordable housing.

Urban Creek backed out of affordable housing talks because the company was negotiating the sale of its property to tech colossus Microsoft, Bisnow Atlanta reported.

Now, with Microsoft sitting on the property, the fate of housing affordability in the area is punctuated with a massive question mark.

The tech giant has remained silent on its plans for its new Westside land, and company representatives did not respond to an emailed request for comment from SaportaReport.

Still, even before Microsoft took control of the property, Urban Creek and city officials had been engaged in what the AJC called a “tug of war” over how to pay for the affordable housing component of the redevelopment.

The developer asserted that it needed more financial support from the city to make the affordable housing element worthwhile, the paper reported.

Teixeira told Bisnow, “The negotiations with the city had nothing to do with our sale of Quarry Yards.”

Now, the fate of the property, as well as the state of gentrification’s push into the Westside, hangs in limbo.

(Header image, via Urban Creek Partners: A rendering of the now-defunct Quarry Yards project.)