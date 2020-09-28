LOADING

Type to search

Latest Reports Atlanta Civic Circle Housing Affordability

After dodging foreclosure, Westside’s London Townhomes bound for $40 million revamp

Sean Keenan
Sean Keenan September 28, 2020 3:12 pm
A rendering of the renewed London Townhomes. (Credit: Atlanta Housing)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By Sean Keenan

After bailing out a Westside co-op community threatened with foreclosure, a public-private development partnership aims to restore the complex’s 200 residences to the tune of $40 million — and the vast majority of them will remain affordable.

In 2017, the London Townhomes complex, nestled just inside the Perimeter’s westernmost reaches, seemed bound for foreclosure.

But now, thanks to a team comprised of Atlanta Housing, Invest Atlanta and developer The Benoit Group, those homes, many of which are occupied, are slated to be preserved and primped. Project officials announced that the team had closed on sale of the community on September 15.

“Without this deal, almost 200 affordable housing units would have undoubtedly been lost and redeveloped as market-rate apartments,” AH CEO Eugene Jones said in a prepared statement.

Once the renovations are complete, the development is expected to provide 200 homes, 180 of which would be priced as affordable for households earning 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) or less

While the upgrade is underway, the current occupants will be relocated to other Benoit Group residences, according to an AH spokesperson. Resident relocation kicked off at the beginning of the month.

Additionally, per the release: “Thanks to Atlanta Housing’s 15-year HomeFlex commitment, these returning residents’ rents may actually decrease and are guaranteed not to exceed 30 percent of their monthly income.”

The project also calls for new amenities, such as outdoor hangouts, a new clubhouse with a media center and workout facilities and a clubroom.

(Header image, via Atlanta Housing: A rendering of the proposed overhaul)

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Councilman: $100 million affordable housing bond program needs to spur wealth creation
Sean Keenan September 25, 2020 4:24 pm
Fulton’s development authority green-lights public assistance for downtown student housing
Sean Keenan September 22, 2020 5:56 pm
Targeted affronts to Atlanta’s lower-income residents spotlighted
Sean Keenan September 18, 2020 3:58 pm
A sketch of City Lights Boulevard North
Atlanta board OKs loans, tax breaks for affordable housing in six places
Maggie Lee September 17, 2020 4:13 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Councilman: $100 million affordable housing bond program needs to spur wealth creation
Fulton’s development authority green-lights public assistance for downtown student housing
Targeted affronts to Atlanta’s lower-income residents spotlighted
A sketch of City Lights Boulevard North
Atlanta board OKs loans, tax breaks for affordable housing in six places

Corporate Sponsors


Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020