Atlanta BeltLine Partnership Director of Corporate Partnerships and Individual Giving

Atlanta is known for its diverse and vibrant communities, and our business leaders recognize the value of actively contributing to their well-being. Many choose to demonstrate their commitment to our city and its people through the Connectors Circle.

A flagship initiative of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, the Connectors Circle offers civic-minded companies the opportunity to support the Atlanta BeltLine vision and, in turn, receive curated benefits that align with their missions, goals, and values. This program offers multiple ways for our partners to engage employees, heighten brand awareness, and seamlessly align with BeltLine programs and events.

Many Connectors Circle partners give back by volunteering to beautify BeltLine parks and trails, assist legacy homeowners in workshops, paint new murals, and more. Some participate in BeltLine tours, lunch and learns, or health and wellness activities. Others provide mission-aligned support of programs that empower BeltLine residents with resources to remain in their homes and thrive – or choose to connect directly with BeltLine enthusiasts via Art on the Atlanta BeltLine, the Atlanta BeltLine Race Series, and other signature events. These are just a sampling of the opportunities.

Helping deliver the BeltLine vision of a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable Atlanta is also good for business.

73% of investors assert that initiatives aimed at enhancing the environment and society play a role in shaping their investment choices.

77% of consumers are inclined to buy from companies that demonstrate a commitment to improving the world.

Nearly 70 percent of workers express that they would not consider employment with a company lacking a clear and compelling purpose.

89% of executives believe an organization with a shared purpose will have employee satisfaction.

The Atlanta BeltLine offers something for everyone, and the ways to support the Atlanta BeltLine and surrounding communities are as vast as your imagination. Let’s begin the conversation about how you can connect.

